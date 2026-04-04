Soya Chunks Recipe: No Chicken? This Soya Chunks Kurma Tastes Even Better! We all know chicken shops are shut because of the strike. So, many are looking for other non-veg options. But trust us, if you make this Meal Maker curry, you'll say it's even better than chicken. Let's check out how to make this amazing kurma.

1 5 Image Credit : Getty First, prep the soya chunks Take one cup of Meal Makers (soya chunks). Pour in hot water and a bit of salt, and let them soak for about 15 minutes. This step makes the soya chunks soft, so they can soak up all the masalas properly. After 15 minutes, squeeze out all the water and keep them aside. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source 2 5 Image Credit : Vismai Food/Yoitube Making the masala paste The real flavour of this kurma comes from our masala paste. In a mixer, toss in cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, pepper, garlic cloves, ginger pieces, a bay leaf, onion pieces, and green chillies. Add a little water and grind it all into a smooth paste. The smell of this fresh masala is just incredible, even better than a chicken curry's! Related Articles Paneer vs Soya: Which Has More Protein and Is Healthier? Easy Soya Biryani Recipe: Wholesome, flavorful, and full of nutrients 3 5 Image Credit : Vismai Food/Yoitube Sauté the Meal Makers Now, heat some oil in a pan. Add the squeezed Meal Makers with a pinch of turmeric and fry for a minute before setting them aside. In the same pan, add a bit more oil, a bay leaf, and shahi jeera. Then, add the onion masala paste you prepared and fry it until the oil starts to separate. Make sure the masala doesn't burn, otherwise the curry will taste bitter. 4 5 Image Credit : Vismai Food/Yoitube The perfect gravy Into the fried masala, add the paste of two tomatoes and cook it well. Once the tomato is cooked down, add salt, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix everything. Pour in a little water to stop the masalas from burning and cook until oil floats on top. Now, add the fried Meal Makers, one cup of water, cover the pan, and let it cook for 8 minutes. 5 5 Image Credit : Vismai Food/Yoitube Finishing Touch Once cooked, lower the flame and stir in half a cup of thick curd. The curd gives the gravy a lovely texture and taste. For the final touch, sprinkle some finely chopped coriander, crushed kasuri methi, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Your hot and spicy Meal Maker kurma is ready! It tastes amazing with rice, chapati, or puris. When chicken isn't around, you must try this high-protein, budget-friendly dish this Sunday. Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life. About the Author IS Indrakshi Samanta Lifestyle Read Full Gallery