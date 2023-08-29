How to make simple egg curry in a jiffy

Feel free to adjust the spice levels, ingredients, and quantities according to your taste preferences. This recipe provides a quick and easy way to make a flavorful egg curry in a jiffy.

Making a simple egg curry quickly is quite straightforward. Here's a basic recipe that you can follow:

Ingredients:

Eggs: 4-6

Onion: 1 large, finely chopped

Tomatoes: 2 medium, chopped

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tablespoon

Cooking oil: 2 tablespoons

Cumin seeds: 1/2 teaspoon

Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Red chili powder: 1/2 teaspoon (adjust to taste)

Coriander powder: 1 teaspoon

Garam masala powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Salt: to taste

Water: as needed

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves): for garnish

Instructions:

Boil Eggs: Place the eggs in a saucepan and cover them with water. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and let the eggs cook for about 9-10 minutes. Once done, cool the eggs under cold running water, peel them, and set aside.

Prepare the Curry Base:

Heat the cooking oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.



Add Spices:

Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and the oil starts to separate from the mixture.





Spice the Curry:

Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and cook the spices for a couple of minutes.



Add Water and Simmer:

Add a little water (about 1/2 cup) to create the curry base. Adjust the water according to your desired consistency.

Let the curry simmer for a few minutes until it thickens and the flavors meld together.



Add Eggs: Gently cut the boiled eggs in half and add them to the simmering curry. You can also make a few slits in the eggs to allow them to absorb the flavors of the curry.

Finish with Garam Masala: Sprinkle garam masala powder over the curry for added flavor.





Garnish and Serve:Garnish the curry with chopped cilantro (coriander leaves).

Serve the egg curry hot with rice, roti (Indian flatbread), or bread.