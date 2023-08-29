Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to make simple egg curry in a jiffy

    Feel free to adjust the spice levels, ingredients, and quantities according to your taste preferences. This recipe provides a quick and easy way to make a flavorful egg curry in a jiffy.


     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 9:51 PM IST

    Making a simple egg curry quickly is quite straightforward. Here's a basic recipe that you can follow:

    Ingredients:

    • Eggs: 4-6
    • Onion: 1 large, finely chopped
    • Tomatoes: 2 medium, chopped
    • Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tablespoon
    • Cooking oil: 2 tablespoons
    • Cumin seeds: 1/2 teaspoon
    • Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon
    • Red chili powder: 1/2 teaspoon (adjust to taste)
    • Coriander powder: 1 teaspoon
    • Garam masala powder: 1/2 teaspoon
    • Salt: to taste
    • Water: as needed
    • Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves): for garnish

    Instructions:

    Boil Eggs: Place the eggs in a saucepan and cover them with water. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and let the eggs cook for about 9-10 minutes. Once done, cool the eggs under cold running water, peel them, and set aside.

    Prepare the Curry Base:

    Heat the cooking oil in a pan over medium heat.
    Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter.
    Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

    Add Spices:
    Add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.
    Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and the oil starts to separate from the mixture.

    Spice the Curry:
    Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and cook the spices for a couple of minutes.

    Add Water and Simmer:
    Add a little water (about 1/2 cup) to create the curry base. Adjust the water according to your desired consistency.
    Let the curry simmer for a few minutes until it thickens and the flavors meld together.

    Add Eggs: Gently cut the boiled eggs in half and add them to the simmering curry. You can also make a few slits in the eggs to allow them to absorb the flavors of the curry.

    Finish with Garam Masala: Sprinkle garam masala powder over the curry for added flavor.

    Garnish and Serve:Garnish the curry with chopped cilantro (coriander leaves).
    Serve the egg curry hot with rice, roti (Indian flatbread), or bread.

