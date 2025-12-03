High Uric Acid? Avoid These Six Common Foods That Raise Levels Fast
A hectic lifestyle and poor habits can trigger various health issues, including high uric acid. Excessive drinking, unhealthy foods, and a bad diet are common causes, making awareness and diet control essential.
Six foods that increase uric acid levels
High uric acid can cause gout, kidney stones, and heart problems.
High uric acid, or hyperuricemia, can lead to conditions like gout and kidney stones. Gout caused by high uric acid results in joint pain and swelling.
Some foods can cause an increase in uric acid levels
A healthy lifestyle and the right diet help lower uric acid naturally. Health experts say some foods can raise uric acid levels. Here's what they are.
High consumption of red and processed meat is linked to increased uric acid levels.
Red meat is high in purines, which break down into uric acid in the body. Eating too much can raise uric acid and cholesterol, affecting heart health.
Eating seafood regularly can increase uric acid and sodium levels
Seafood is high in purines. Eating it often can raise uric acid and sodium, increasing blood pressure. Seafood low in omega-3s can raise gout risk and uric acid levels.
Alcohol significantly increases the risk of hyperuricemia and gout.
Alcohol has guanosine, a purine that spikes uric acid. It also dehydrates you, making it harder to remove uric acid. It's often sugary, leading to obesity and high blood pressure.
Soft drinks increase uric acid levels.
Foods and drinks like soft drinks, packaged juices, and sweets are high in fructose, which increases uric acid levels.
Foods like pizza, cookies, and biscuits contain high levels of purines
Processed foods like pizza, cookies, and biscuits have high levels of purines, preservatives, and additives, all of which can raise uric acid levels. They are also high in sodium and unhealthy fats, increasing the risk of gout.
High-fat dairy products can increase uric acid levels.
While dairy is good for bones, high-fat versions can raise uric acid. Full-fat milk, cheese, and ice cream contain compounds that boost uric acid production in the body.
