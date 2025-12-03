A hectic lifestyle can lead to poor habits, causing various health problems. High uric acid, often from excessive drinking and a bad diet, is one of them.

High uric acid, or hyperuricemia, can lead to conditions like gout and kidney stones. Gout caused by high uric acid results in joint pain and swelling.

A healthy lifestyle and the right diet help lower uric acid naturally. Health experts say some foods can raise uric acid levels. Here's what they are.

Red meat is high in purines, which break down into uric acid in the body. Eating too much can raise uric acid and cholesterol, affecting heart health.

Seafood is high in purines. Eating it often can raise uric acid and sodium, increasing blood pressure. Seafood low in omega-3s can raise gout risk and uric acid levels.

Alcohol has guanosine, a purine that spikes uric acid. It also dehydrates you, making it harder to remove uric acid. It's often sugary, leading to obesity and high blood pressure.

Processed foods like pizza, cookies, and biscuits have high levels of purines, preservatives, and additives, all of which can raise uric acid levels. They are also high in sodium and unhealthy fats, increasing the risk of gout.

While dairy is good for bones, high-fat versions can raise uric acid. Full-fat milk, cheese, and ice cream contain compounds that boost uric acid production in the body.

