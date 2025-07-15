Monsoon Magic: 7 diet tips to boost immunity this season
Stay healthy this monsoon with smart eating! Boost your immunity and protect against infections with these 7 simple diet tips designed to keep you fit, energized, and rain-ready
Add Turmeric and Garlic
These natural antimicrobials boost immunity and reduce inflammation. Add them to soups, dals, or milk for added protection.
Limit Street and Fried Food
These may be contaminated or hard to digest. Greasy foods can upset your stomach and weaken your immune response during this season.
Hydrate with Herbal Teas
Tulsi, ginger, or cinnamon tea boosts immunity, improves digestion, and fights respiratory infections common in monsoon months.
Include Probiotics Daily
Curd, buttermilk, and fermented foods improve gut health. A healthy gut supports better immunity and reduces chances of catching cold or flu.
Go for Warm Cooked Foods
Avoid raw salads. Eat steamed or sautéed vegetables to kill germs and ease digestion, reducing your risk of food-borne infections.
Load Up on Vitamin C
Include oranges, lemons, amla, and guavas. Vitamin C supports white blood cell function, helping your body ward off common monsoon illnesses.
Eat Seasonal Fruits
Mangoes, jamun, papaya, and litchis are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. They help fight infections and keep your immunity strong during the wet season.