As part of the Karthigai Deepam festival, the Parani Deepam was lit early this morning at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai. Despite the pouring rain, devotees gathered in large numbers.

Arohara to Annamalaiyar

Today at around 4 AM, the "Parani Deepam" was lit at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai. Despite the pouring rain, devotees gathered in Tiruvannamalai to witness the Parani Deepam lighting ceremony. This event is part of this year's temple festival, known as the Karthigai Deepam festival. This ceremony marks the beginning of the "Deepam festival" celebrations and is a prelude to the main event, the lighting of the "Maha Deepam." The temple administration has announced that this year, the Maha Deepam will be lit at 6 PM this evening on the 2,668-foot-high hilltop.

Devotees' 'Arohara' chants reached the sky

The famous Karthigai Deepam festival at the Tiruvannamalai Annamalaiyar Temple began with a flag-hoisting ceremony on the 24th and has been proceeding grandly. As its culmination, the Maha Deepam will be lit today at 6 PM on the 2,668-foot-high Tiruvannamalai hill. Earlier today at 4 AM, the Parani Deepam was lit in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the Annamalaiyar temple. As the Parani Deepam was lit, the devotees' "Arohara" chants filled the air.

A large number of people from all over the state have gathered in Tiruvannamalai for the evening's Maha Deepam and the Ardhanareeswarar Thirukalyanam. The administration has stated that about 15,000 police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements for the event.

Additionally, the lighting of the Parani Deepam was a serene and spiritual experience for the temple and its devotees; they had darshan and participated in special prayers. In essence, starting with the Parani Deepam this morning and culminating with the Maha Deepam this evening, this year's Karthigai Deepam festival is set to become a major spiritual event.