Holika Dahan 2023: Here are some 'Happy Choti Holi' messages, and wishes to share with your loved ones

Here are some lovely Choti Holi wishes, greetings, and phrases in English to share with your siblings, friends, family, relatives, and coworkers.

Holi is a festival of colours celebrated across India with social gatherings of friends, family, relatives, and neighbours. The vibrant Holi celebration fills our hearts with pleasure and enthusiasm when spring approaches. Yet, before entering the Holi festivities, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is observed. Holika Dahan represents the triumph of good over evil.

Choti Holi is observed the day before Holi. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan on March 7.

It's a time to meet with family and friends, share pleasantries, and bid farewell to anything negative in our lives. On Chhoti Holi, a bonfire is lit in the evening to symbolise the triumph of good over evil. The blaze symbolises the mythical narrative of Holika Dahan, the burning of Holika, the demon King Hiranyakashipu's sister.

Also Read: Holi 2023: Three places in India that are must-go-to destinations to celebrate colorful festival

So, ignite the flames of hope, happiness, and harmony with your wishes and let the fire of Holika Dahan burn away all the negativities from our lives. On the auspicious occasion of Choti Holi, spread cheer and happiness by sending warm wishes, vibrant images, heartfelt messages, and greetings to your loved ones.

Holika Dahan 2023: Wishes and Greetings

May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring you positive energy, hope, and optimism to achieve great heights in life.

Enjoy the festival of colours with you and your family. Wishing you a very happy, safe, and healthy Choti Holi!

This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. May you lead a blissful, healthy, and happy life. Happy Choti Holi.

Also Read: Holi 2023: Gujiya to Thandai- 5 desserts you can binge eat during the festival

May Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Phalguna Purnima. A very Happy Holika Dahan to you.

Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Holika Dahan.

Mere aur mere pariwar ko or se aapko Holi Dahan ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

May you be showered with good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on this auspicious day—a very Happy Holika Dahan to you.

This Phalguna Purnima day, may Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings and may there be no shadow of sorrow and pain in your life. Happy Holika Dahan to you and your family.

May there be no trace of evil in your life. May there be only goodness all around you. Happy Holika Dahan 2023.

Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Holika Dahan ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. May you lead a blissful, healthy and happy life.

Holika Dahan ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very blissful Holika Dahan.

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan.

Holika Dahan ke pavan avsar par mera pranam sweekar karein. Aapko aor aapke pariwar ko Holika Dahan ki hardik shubh kamnayein.