3 Highly fibrous vegetables that can improve your gut health
If you’re one who often falls prey to digestive issues, here we have recommended three vegetables you can eat to solve the problem in your daily diet regimen.
Image: Getty Images
When cracking a balanced diet, people often catch up with counting calories and the intake of fat, proteins, and carbs. However, the one nutrient that gets overlooked when trying to eat well is dietary fibre.
According to a report by Medical News Today, fiber intake can help improve gut health. From getting rid of digestive problems to solving intestinal issues, dietary fiber can work wonders for improving gut health.
If you are one who falls prey to digestive issues, here we have recommended three vegetables you can eat to solve the problem.
Image: Getty Images
1. Carrots:
The high fiber content in carrots helps one to get rid of constipation. When one is facing trouble making bowel movements, munching raw carrots can help ease the problem by making it regular. In addition to this, carrots help strengthen bones, boosting immunity and eye problems.
Image: Getty Images
2. Beetroots:
Beetroots are a good source of fiber which is beneficial for digestive health. It helps you to better the smooth functioning of the digestive tract. It also tends to reduce the risk of health conditions by preventing constipation.
Image: Getty Images
3. Brussel Sprouts:
Including Brussels sprouts in a balanced diet with whole grains and fruits can be a positive indicator of improving overall health. They are said to be rich in fiber, minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins that elevate the nutrition of the diet. It tends to relieve constipation by increasing stool frequency and also soften them for easy passage.
