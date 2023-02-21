Is your cholesterol level high? Here are some effective ways to keep in check

Excessive cholesterol impairs blood flow and hinders your heart from sending the necessary quantity of blood to the rest of your body. Let's look at some of the most effective techniques to keep your cholesterol in check:

Many causes contribute to excessive cholesterol levels in the human body. Apart from your bad lifestyle, your increased body weight, advancing age, and other underlying disorders can all raise your cholesterol levels, leading to heart problems.



Those with high cholesterol levels are twice as likely to develop heart disease as those with normal cholesterol levels. For every 10% drop in your cholesterol level, your heart attack risk reduces by 20-30%.

Though medicine can be used to lower blood cholesterol, some healthy practices might make the work simpler. Let's look at some of the most effective techniques to keep your cholesterol in check:

Quit smoking: Vaping and smoking lower HDL cholesterol, generally known as good cholesterol. To make matters worse, smoking raises the risk of coronary heart disease much more than it would otherwise. Combined with other risk factors such as diabetes and high blood pressure, it raises the risk of heart disease. Giving up smoking may help with arterial protection and improve HDL cholesterol. If you are a nonsmoker, you should avoid smoke inhalation.

Reduce your alcohol usage: Excessive alcohol use might harm your body's cholesterol levels. As a result, if you have a drinking habit, you should set a limit for yourself. Too much alcohol consumption raises the chance of developing serious health problems such as high blood pressure, heart failure, and strokes. Whilst moderate alcohol drinking has been linked to higher HDL cholesterol levels, the advantages aren't large enough to justify the practise.

Choose a nutritious diet: Whole grain bread, pasta, and cereal keep your blood sugar levels constant and help you feel fuller for longer. Several of these meals contain fibre, which helps to lower LDL cholesterol levels. To make the procedure more successful, increase your intake of fruits and vegetables. Also Read: How Kombucha is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages

Keep track of your fat intake: Saturated fats should be avoided since they promote dangerous LDL cholesterol levels. Trans fats should also be avoided since they raise LDL while decreasing good HDL. You may also ingest healthy unsaturated fats, which are found in fish, nuts, and vegetable oils.

