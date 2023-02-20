Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar talks about his Guinness World Records, the yoga industry and celebrity mascot

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre owner Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar spoke about his event Mandala Yoga Festival and attempted Guinness World Records for 3 different Yoga Asanas. 

    Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar talks about his Guinness World Records, the yoga industry and celebrity mascot RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    The Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre in Bangalore buzzed with enthusiastic Yoga lovers who have gathered to celebrate the Mandala Yoga Festival and try Guinness World Records for three distinct Yoga Asanas.

    Akshar Yoga Institutes had planned the event to draw over 1000 people, including 250 police officers from the Karnataka State Police, 150 disadvantaged children, and 100 differently abled youngsters. The participants, who have come from 20 different countries and the 28 states and 8 union territories of India, are excited about the achievement they are about to try.

    The event was being organised by Akshar Yoga Institutions, led by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the institution's founder and chairman and a globally recognised Spiritual Yoga Master. In an exclusive interview, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar talked about his journey as a Yoga guru and his Guinness World Records.

    Also Read: How Kombucha is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages

    Can you please elaborate on the Guinness World Records (GWR) experience? Like time, preparation, learning etc
    The Guinness World Record was an outstanding experience. We are very proud of all the participants who made it in Guinness Book of World Record as the largest gathering to perform and hold 3 asanas- Halasana (90 seconds), Ustrasana (60 seconds) and Vasishtasana (45 seconds). 

    Organised by Akshar Yoga Research & Development Centre, more than 1000 participants came together in Bengaluru to celebrate the Yoga Festival. These participants consisted of 250-300 personnels from Karnataka State Police Department, 150 children belonging to under-privileged section, orphanage and some of them were especially abled children. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshar Yoga (@aksharyoga)

    The truly diverse group saw participants from 28 Indian states, 8 Union territories and from over 20 countries including Germany, USA, Dubai and France. 30 Akshar Yoga Master Teachers worked for a month and a half in advance to train the participants. These sessions were held offline as well as online. And the efforts bore fruit as we created these triple World Record.

    However, this isn’t the first time we have made it to the Guinness Book of World Records. For instance, we created a record in August 2022, with 285 yoga practitioners constituting the largest group to perform Dhanurasana or Bow Pose for 2 minutes.

    Why did you choose those particular asanas for GWR?
    Yoga not just makes us feel fit and healthy, but also gives us a sense of positivity and happiness. While regular asanas, pranayama and breathing are a part of everyday Yoga practices, we wanted to focus on spinal flexibility and strength for this GWR. The three asanas- Halasana, Ustrasana and Vasishtasana work towards the health of the spine and core which are important components for your overall well-being. The 1000 participants not just learnt these asanas for the record but can now practise them perfectly for their entire life. And I hope that they will inspire more Yoga enthusiasts. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshar Yoga (@aksharyoga)

    Also Read: Power walks to short walks: 5 ways to burn fat during morning exercise

    How many more GWR can we see from your end in the coming months? 
    After this triple GWR recognition, the practitioners and participants are all very enthusiastic. Through these records we are not just creating history, but also spreading awareness about yoga as a form of lifestyle. We will continue our endeavour to promote yoga in future too, and in the course of this roadmap, we will surely be doing such events as well to raise awareness globally. 

    Can you elaborate on how GWR will help the yoga industry? 
    While Yoga has already achieved worldwide fame, there is immense scope for it to reach to further parts of the globe and to more people. We want to carry forward this positive thought that yoga helps in material as well as spiritual aspect of life, especially beneficial to city- dwellers. Yoga’s holistic approach to health and well being has been the core reason why it has impacted so many people. It leads to well rounded development, impacting mental, physical and spiritual health. Creating a Guinness World Record has furthered strengthened Yoga on the global map, with so many people participating from every part of the world. We are positive that this record will help in making more people aware about the virtues of yoga, which is the key to overall wellbeing. And this festival was a celebration of Yoga and how it enriches our life and can make it beautiful. Yoga is indeed the journey for a lifetime.

    You have trained celebrities; who do you think could be a good celebrity mascot to take the yoga message to the millennials and why?
    I have constantly endeavoured to share my experiences and learning with others. I have had the opportunity to share my insights with legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden, along with powerhouse wrestlers - the Phogat sisters. Yoga helps us about physical fitness as well as gaining spiritual and mental calmness. But I feel, when these athletes perform Yoga, I feel they are like normal people diving deep into the ocean of spiritual happiness. Thus, every person practising yoga can become a mascot for yoga. They can encourage many more through the use of social media and spread the message of Yoga. So every Yoga learner is our mascot who spreads the same message.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from February 20 to February 26, 2023

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from February 20 to February 26 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from February 20 to February 26

    Numerology Prediction for February 20 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Breaking the Cycle of Childhood Cancer: Addressing the Growing Global Epidemic RBA

    Breaking the Cycle of Childhood Cancer: Addressing the Growing Global Epidemic

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Michael Clarke slams Australia lacklustre show against India; reveals one major mistake-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Michael Clarke slams Australia's lacklustre show; reveals one 'major mistake'

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil's father was jailed for murder 25 years ago AJR

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused Sahil's father was jailed for murder 25 years ago

    Gautam Adani net worth dips below USD 50 billion as Hindenburg report hits Adani Group fortune gcw

    Gautam Adani’s net worth dips below $50 billion as Hindenburg report hits Adani Group's fortune

    Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23 We are in February, do not look far ahead Erik ten Hag title-race hopes Manchester United thumps Leicester City-ayh

    EPL: 'We are in February, don't look far ahead' - ETH dismisses title-race hopes after United thumps Leicester

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon