    Power walks to short walks: 5 ways to burn fat during morning exercise

    Walking is a basic type of exercise, and even a few kilometres daily will help you avoid numerous health issues.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 19, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    We know that an inactive lifestyle can lead to weight gain and other health problems. Most of us do not find time for physical exercise because of our hectic schedules or lengthy workplace hours.

    Even if you do not have a strenuous fitness schedule, several easy activities may help you stay fit and healthy. Several studies have shown that walking can help you burn fat. Walking also benefits heart health by strengthening muscles and bones and boosting blood circulation. It also aids in blood pressure regulation. Walking for an hour daily can help you burn calories and lose a few pounds. Following a few basic guidelines may burn more fat when walking.

    Short walks regularly
    After each meal, you can go for a stroll. It feels great to go for a lengthy stroll. If, on the other hand, the aim is to lose weight, take regular short walks. You may even break up your hour-long stroll into three or four little walks spread throughout the day. According to experts, moderate walking for brief periods may also be beneficial in maintaining your health and even lowering your blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

    Increase the number of steps.
    According to experts, walking 10,000 steps per day is optimum for weight loss. If you can improve your step count beyond this, you will be able to burn more calories and lose more weight. However, monitoring your energy level and avoiding exhausting yourself only to raise your step count is critical.

    Boost your speed.
    Increasing your walking pace can significantly improve your exercise. Strolling swiftly will burn more calories than walking gently. According to research published in the Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, individuals burn more calories when they raise their speed. It was discovered that a group of runners weighed less than a group of walkers.

    Going upward
    Walking uphill regularly, on a treadmill or a level surface, will help you burn more fat. Uphill walking involves greater effort, which results in calorie loss. Choose to walk up stairs or hills while increasing the inclination on your treadmill.

    Power strolls
    Power walks are high-intensity walks that you may do daily. Begin with a 5- to 10-minute warm-up stroll. Then, walk faster for 15-20 seconds (do not run) before returning to your regular pace. Continue doing this for the remainder of your stroll.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
