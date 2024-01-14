Here's how celebrities maintain hair health despite frequent chemical usage

Amit Yashwant who is a hairstylist to stars like Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and more shed light on how celebrities tackle the impact of frequent chemical usage on their hair.

Being a celebrity comes with its challenges. From constant public scrutiny to the demand for a flawless appearance, it can be tough. With numerous shoots, events, and functions to attend, maintaining impeccable hair and makeup becomes a necessity. To shed light on how celebrities tackle the impact of frequent chemical usage on their hair, Asianet Newsable reached out to Amit Yashwant who is a hairstylist to stars like Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Pashmina Roshan, Banita Sandhu, Vir Das, and more. He shared some key insights on how celebrities manage their hair health.

Key practices to keep their hair healthy despite frequent styling and coloring

According to Amit, hair care is a prime topic for celebrities or noncelebrities as hair health depends on the maintenance that one takes. Actors have to keep experimenting with their hair due to the several roles that they play. And to avoid any kind of damage; doing regular hair spa, oiling and massaging hair, daily consumption of vitamins and a proper shampoo-conditioner have to be on the to-do list.

Hair treatments and products for hair health

Amit said, "Hair products are subjective to one’s hair type and the kind of material that suits their hair. Hair Botox treatment is one thing that has been picked in recent times and it proves to be beneficial too. A shampoo plus conditioner that suits your hair; and doesn’t make it rough and itchy is very important. Consulting an expert to evaluate your hair and then choosing a brand should be your move."

Balance between healthy and undamaged hair

"A heat-protecting spray must be applied before using any styling equipment on hair. Post an event or a shoot, it should be a practice or washing hair with a nice shampoo. There are hair packs too that not only nourishes hair but also wipes out all the stuck dirt in your hair." explained Amit.

Professional hair care routines to prevent hair damage from heat styling, coloring, or other chemical processes

As per Amit, every artist is different and their choices of hair care varies. A few common treatments are Botox hair treatment, protein treatment, keratin treatment, salon relaxation treatment, and even hot oil treatments…

Hair health recommendations similar to celebrities

Amit requested to make sure you cleanse it nicely and do regular hair health at required intervals. Only shampoo isn’t sufficient; you need to have the perfect conditioner too and take your dose of vitamins. Seek professional help to make sure your hair is in a safe state. Do not overuse a particular product and use it only when it’s required.

Hair care techniques

Amit stated, "In recent times many new treatments have come up to assist one’s hair care. Like- hot oil treatments, scalp vitamin nourishing treatments, Japanese thermal straightening treatments, and all-time popular Botox and Keratin treatments."

Importance of personalized hair care regimen in preserving hair health

On asking how important is a personalized hair care regimen or tailored treatments in preserving hair health, especially for those who frequently undergo chemical treatments like celebrities do, Amit said, "It is very important!! I have been stressing on this since the beginning. Hair care is subjective and everyone has their tailored hair care regime and it should be followed strictly!! It helps in ensuring the best results are borne."