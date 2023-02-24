Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are some health benefits of having carrot juice in the morning

    A glass of carrot juice first thing in the morning can benefit your health. Carrot juice contains nutrients that help manage blood pressure and enhance vision and much more

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Summer is almost here, and fruit and vegetable juices benefit our health during this hot season. You've probably tried mixed fruit juice or beetroot juice, but did you know carrot juice is a nutritional powerhouse? It benefits our eyesight and skin. Even if you have a weakened immune system, drinking carrot juice may be incredibly useful.

    Carrots are high in vitamins A, C, and potassium. Moreover, carrot juice provides a variety of nutrients such as proteins, fibre, and essential vitamins. According to Healthline, carrot juice is high in antioxidants, which are good to everyone.

    According to the findings, diabetic people can consume carrot juice in moderation. "This will assist patients in controlling their blood sugar levels," it said. A research in mice with type 2 diabetes found that fermented carrot juice lowers blood sugar levels.

    Also Read: How Kombucha is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages

    You'll be surprised to learn about the additional health advantages of carrot juice.

    Cancer risk is reduced.
    Carrot juice contains anti-carcinogenic effects. Carrot juice has been shown to help prevent cancer. Many studies show that carrot juice extract polyacetylenes, beta carotene, and lutein can help lower cancer risk.

    Lowers blood pressure
    Carrot juice includes potassium and antioxidants, which help to lower blood pressure. This nutritious beverage also decreases the risk of heart disease. Carrots are also advantageous to the liver's health.

    Boon for the eyes
    Carrot juice is said to be beneficial to the eyes. Carrots include vitamin A and beta carotene, which aid eye health. Consuming carrot juice is also useful for enhancing vision.

    Also Read: 3 Highly fibrous vegetables that can improve your gut health

    Immune system booster
    Carrot juice can help increase your immunity. It is high in vitamins A and C, which help to boost the immune system. You must incorporate carrot juice in your diet to avoid ailments and infections.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
