    Here are 10 offbeat destinations you could tick off your checklist

    India is a country known for its diverse landscapes and cultural heritage. If you're looking for offbeat destinations to explore, here are seven unique places in India that you might consider:

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    Offbeat destinations are lesser-known or less frequented places that offer a unique and unconventional travel experience. These destinations often provide an opportunity to explore untrodden paths, discover hidden gems, and engage with local cultures and traditions. Offbeat destinations can be found in various regions around the world and can include remote locations, cultural enclaves, natural wonders, or unconventional urban areas. These places are ideal for travelers seeking to venture beyond popular tourist spots and have a more authentic and off-the-beaten-path experience. 

    1. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: Located in the eastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh, Ziro Valley offers stunning landscapes, lush greenery, and a glimpse into the indigenous Apatani tribe's unique way of life. It's known for its paddy fields, traditional bamboo houses, and the Ziro Music Festival.

    2. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh: Nestled in the Trans-Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh, Spiti Valley is a remote and rugged desert mountain valley. It's characterized by its barren landscapes, ancient monasteries, and dramatic high-altitude treks. Spiti offers a chance to experience Tibetan Buddhism and witness the unspoiled beauty of the Himalayas.

    3. Majuli, Assam: Majuli is the world's largest river island, situated in the Brahmaputra River in Assam. It's a cultural and ecological hotspot, home to various tribes and migratory birds. You can explore its unique Vaishnavite monasteries, witness traditional mask-making, and enjoy folk dances and music.

    4. Gokarna, Karnataka: Located on the western coast of Karnataka, Gokarna is a quieter and less crowded alternative to Goa. It offers pristine beaches, scenic cliffs, and a serene atmosphere. Apart from beach activities, you can visit ancient temples, trek along the coastal trails, and indulge in yoga and meditation retreats.

    5. Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh: Known as the "Mini Switzerland of India," Khajjiar is a picturesque hill station in Himachal Pradesh. Surrounded by dense deodar forests and meadows, it offers breathtaking views of the snow-clad Himalayan peaks. Khajjiar Lake and the Khajji Nag Temple are popular attractions.

    6. Hampi, Karnataka: Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an ancient city in the state of Karnataka. It was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire and is now renowned for its well-preserved ruins, grand temples, and intricate carvings. Hampi is a paradise for history buffs and architecture enthusiasts.

    7. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya: Known as "Asia's Cleanest Village," Mawlynnong is a charming village in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. It's famous for its cleanliness, lush gardens, and unique living root bridges. Exploring the village's serene environment and interacting with the local Khasi people is a delightful experience.

    These offbeat destinations offer a chance to escape the usual tourist trail and immerse yourself in the beauty and diversity of India's hidden gems.

