Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hello ladies, here is how Ashwagandha will benefit you!

    The powerful adaptogenic herb ashwagandha reduces stress, promotes healthy weight management, balances hormones, and enhances female fertility.

    Hello ladies, here is how Ashwagandha will benefit you! ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 9, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

    Withania somnifera, often known as ashwagandha, is a plant adaptogen used for thousands of years in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to help the body cope with stress and anxiety. It is indigenous to India and numerous areas of Africa and the Middle East.

    The root of the ashwagandha plant frequently included in herbal supplements, is claimed to provide various health benefits. Ashwagandha has been found to boost female fertility by regulating hormones and lowering oxidative stress. This can improve the quality of egg production and raise the likelihood of pregnancy. 

    ALSO READ: Raai Laxmi HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature in sexy bikinis

    Ashwagandha has been found in studies to be effective in assisting chronically stressed adults in reducing body fat and increasing muscle mass. It may be because ashwagandha has stress-relieving and cortisol-balancing properties. Cortisol is known to cause you to hang onto fat reserves, especially in the belly area.

    Due to its beneficial effect on thyroid function by controlling the levels of thyroid hormones T3 and T4, ashwagandha may assist in hormone balancing. According to certain studies, ashwagandha may stimulate the thyroid gland's function, boost the production of thyroid hormones, and lower increased levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) simultaneously.

    If you're attempting to have a child, having high prolactin levels can raise your risk of missing ovulation. It has been demonstrated that ashwagandha lowers prolactin levels, which might enhance fertility and lessen the signs of hormonal abnormalities. 

    ALSO READ: Nia Sharma HOT Photos: Actress raises heat in white crop top and short denim skirt; see her sexiest pictures

    Adults who take ashwagandha have demonstrated to experience fewer symptoms of anxiety, which is probably because it has a calming influence on cortisol levels.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Avocado oil for hair: Here are 6 benefits and know how to use it ADC

    Avocado oil for hair: Here are 6 benefits and know how to use it

    Daily Horoscope for May 9 2023 Pisces Virgo Leo libra Cancer Capricorn Aries Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 9, 2023: Beneficial day for Aries, Scorpio; be careful Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for May 9 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Is drinking green juice beneficial for your health? Know secrets ADC

    Is drinking green juice beneficial for your health? Know secrets

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from May 8 to May 14 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from May 8 to May 14, 2023

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Suryakumar Yadav magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th-ayh

    IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's magnificence allows MI to chase 200 vs RCB; leapfrogs to 3rd from 8th

    Is Sobhita Dhulipala dating Naga Chaitanya? Know what actress finally has to say ADC

    Is Sobhita Dhulipala dating Naga Chaitanya? Know what actress finally has to say

    6 incredible superfoods that will aid you in reducing anxiety (MSW)

    6 incredible superfoods that will aid you in reducing anxiety

    Human powered rover by BITS Pilani students bags top prize at NASA challenge gcw

    Human-powered rover by BITS Pilani students bags top prize at NASA challenge

    Apple iPhone maker Foxconn buys massive site in Bengaluru for this much check details gcw

    Apple iPhone maker buys massive site in Bengaluru for THIS much

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon