Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nia Sharma HOT Photos: Actress raises heat in white crop top and short denim skirt; see her sexiest pictures

    First Published May 7, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    The nuanced TV starlet Nia Sharma is also a brilliant dancer now, ever since her remarkable stint in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 8 (2022). Here are the alluring outfit looks of Nia Sharma, which are too hot to handle.

    article_image1

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    The 'Jamai Raja' fame TV actress Nia Sharma's Instagram feed is all about giving her fans stunning pictures of herself in bikinis and sizzling outfits. Her recent viral photos in a white crop and short denim skirt are sensational. Here are her searing photographs that took Instagram into a meltdown.

    article_image2

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma ramps up the glam and style quotient in a simple white crop top and short denim shorts with an orange-colored short-sling bag.

    article_image3

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma looks sensational in a white crop top and short denim shorts as she flaunts her toned legs and abs in the picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma is drop-dead gorgeous and vision dressed in a baby pink-colored strapless bikini with cream-colored pants giving a dash of sexy and comfort with her radiant smile and highlighted tresses.

    article_image5

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma opted for nude lip shade, minimal makeup, and open long highlighted tresses to enhance her sexy yet stylish outfit of a baby pink-colored strapless bikini with cream-colored pants as she gives sensual looks towards the camera lens in the monochromatic photo.

    article_image6

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma looks stunning as she dons a black risque halter neck sexy top with an extremely short black skirt with her opened highlighted hairs in this picture.

    article_image7

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma captures the attention of her fans as she looks searing hot in a black risque halter neck sexy top with an extremely short black skirt and golden pointed heels as she flaunts her toned abs and legs here.

    article_image8

    Image: Nia Sharma / Instagram

    Nia Sharma turns the tables with her bold and confident avatar as the bombshell diva amplifies the hotness in a black plunging neckline joint monokini as she has wet hair and is standing on the beach sands. The black monokini flaunts her cleavage and toned legs.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres anr

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild rice-eating tusker anr

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild tusker

    Ravanasura on OTT: Ravi Teja discloses arrival of action-thriller film in hardcore avatar - WATCH vma

    Ravanasura on OTT: Ravi Teja discloses arrival of action-thriller film in hardcore avatar - WATCH

    Kerala police to inspect film sets over rampant drug abuse in industry anr

    Kerala police to inspect film sets over rampant drug abuse in industry

    Kushi song teaser OUT: Watch Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fairytale romance vma

    Kushi song teaser OUT: Watch Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fairytale romance

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi suspension: PSG Paris Saint-Germain still eager to retain Argentine services amid heavy interest from Barcelona-ayh

    Lionel Messi suspension: PSG still eager to retain Argentine's services amid heavy interest from Barcelona

    BJP attacks Congress over Sonia Gandhi Karnataka sovereignty remark flays links with SDPI gcw

    BJP attacks Congress over Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark, flays links with SDPI

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress lies fully exposed BJP will form govt with full majority says PM Modi gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress' lies fully exposed, BJP will form govt with full majority, says PM Modi

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres anr

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild rice-eating tusker anr

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild tusker

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon