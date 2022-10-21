Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heard of sleep tourism? It helps you improve your sleep cycle; here's everything you need to know

    Sleep tourism which comes under wellness tourism and is a product of the pandemic,  is finding its way into India with many working professionals going on a vacation to reset their sleep schedules and get away from their hectic lives. Read on to learn more about it.

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 8:18 PM IST

    The tourism industry has progressed in full steam ahead as people try and make up for the lost time. A branch of wellness tourism is gaining popularity worldwide, that is sleep tourism, as people would like to look away from their stressful lives to improve their sleeping habits. The pandemic made people collectively prioritise their mental and physical health. Since Covid-19, there has been a lot of focus on our sleep habits as many people have struggled with it. This can be one of the reasons why this trend has been picked up. It is still not prevalent in India, but the travellers whose primary reason for travelling is to relax and get back to a regular sleep routine this trend is for them. Insomnia is a significant problem for many people in this genaration, as falling and having a peaceful sleep is one of the most common sleeping disorders amoung the youth. Relaxation and sleep are basic human needs but owing to the fast-paced lifestyle, people have to give dedicated time to fulfil these needs. Work stress and lack of personal time make slow travel a priority for corporate professionals especially. We can expect sleep tourism to only get bigger from here.

    Adaptation in the Indian market: This concept is slowly picking up in the Indian market, with a few hotels and luxury properties taking the initiative to offer different ways to get better sleep. The Belgravia Palace in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, is one of the places. "We have partnered with a luxury sleep solutions company. Our mattresses help with back and neck aches, a common problem with the youth today. Ayurvedic practices, yoga and chakra spa, are other relaxing activities hotels provide to ensure physical and mental well-being, including the activity of sound sleep. 

