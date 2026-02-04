Choosing the right cooking oil is essential for good health. Know India’s 5 worst cooking oils to avoid and the 5 best healthy oils suitable for daily cooking, frying, and high-heat use.

Healthy Cooking Oils: Whether it's making vegetables, parathas, or any other dish in the kitchen, cooking oil is the first thing used. But do you also blindly pick up any cooking oil from the supermarket? If so, stop right there, because some cooking oils have a negative effect on our health. On the other hand, there are some oils that you can use for regular cooking. Let's learn about the 5 best and 5 worst oils.

India's 5 Worst Cooking Oils

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria posted a video on Instagram explaining which five oils are the worst. If you use any of these oils, remove them from your kitchen immediately-

Palm Oil- Palm oil is most commonly used in restaurants, but this palm oil contains a very high amount of saturated fat. This can increase cholesterol levels and also raises the chances of heart disease.

Blended Vegetable Oil- Nowadays, people buy expensive blended vegetable oils from the market, thinking they are healthy. But these blends of corn, canola, and palm oil are highly processed and refined, and they contain omega-6 fatty acids, which can increase inflammation in the body.

Corn Oil- Yes, corn oil is also widely available in the market these days. It contains unsaturated fatty acids, and artificial colors are also used in corn oil.

Sunflower Oil- People often use it for cooking, thinking it's light, but it contains omega-6 fatty acids, which can increase inflammation and lead to serious health problems.

Rice Bran Oil- Nowadays, rice bran oil is also being sold at high prices, but this oil also contains omega-6 fatty acids. It is a refined oil, and the chemical hexane is used to refine it, which is very harmful to health.

India's 5 Best Oils

Now let's talk about the five best oils in India, which you can use for everything from high-heat cooking to regular cooking…

Mustard Oil- Mustard oil is considered one of the best for cooking. It contains monounsaturated fatty acids, which reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It has a high smoke point, meaning you can use it for high-heat cooking as well.

Desi Ghee- It contains fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. You can use it for cooking or add it on top of your food.

Coconut Oil- Coconut oil is also very beneficial for use in cooking. It contains medium-chain triglycerides. It is easily absorbed by the body and boosts energy. You can use it for cooking, baking, and frying.

Peanut Oil- Peanut oil is also one of the five best oils in India. It can also be used during fasting. It has a high smoking point, so you can use it for deep frying as well.

Sesame Oil- It is widely used in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. This oil contains antioxidants and healthy fats. Also, its nutty flavor can enhance the taste of food. Just remember to always choose the cold-pressed option when selecting any of these oils.