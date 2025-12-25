Hidden sugar often sneaks into daily diets through packaged foods, beverages, and condiments without people realising it. Over time, excessive sugar intake can lead to serious health issues including weight gain, diabetes, inflammation.

Most people believe they do not eat much sugar. Little do they know, unintended sugar is quietly present within everyday food items. These unnoticed sources can adversely affect health in the long term when consumed regularly. Knowing the sources of hidden sugar is the first step to health.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

7 Ways Of Hidden Sugar Consumption

Packaged and processed foods

Items like breakfast cereals, bread, sauces, and packaged meals contain added sugar to enhance taste and prolong shelf life. Even products that say "healthy" may contain large amounts of sugar.

Beverages and drinks

Soft drinks, packaged juices, flavored milk, and energy drinks are the big offenders in hidden sugar consumption. These liquid sugars quickly raise blood glucose levels, further promoting insulin resistance.

Condiments and sauces

Ketchup, salad dressings, pasta sauces, and chutneys surprisingly contain staggering amounts of sugar. Regular use can significantly add up to your daily sugar consumption without your notice.

Low-fat and diet products

With fat out of the picture, sugar is added to improve flavor. Low-fat yogurt, snacks, and diet foods seem healthy but usually have more sugar than one would expect.

Baked goods and snacks

Drinks are added with sugar under various names including fructose, maltose, or corn syrup in biscuits, crackers, granola bars, and packaged snacks.

Restaurant and takeaway meals

Hidden sugars are included in marinades, gravies, and dressings for restaurant meals, which encourage excess intake even when the portions seem balanced.

Sugar in disguise

Sugar is hard to spot on ingredient lists for whatsoever overtly. Notorious for its many names, such as dextrose, sucrose, syrup, or cane juice, sugar is able to convince you there are none there.

Long-Term Health Consequences

Regular consumption of excess hidden sugar increases the risk of weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, hormonal imbalance, inflammation, and chronic fatigue.

Label reading, cooking from scratch, and whole food choices can dramatically reduce hidden sugar intake and safeguard long-standing health.