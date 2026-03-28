When love between a husband and wife fades, it directly impacts their bedroom life. But do you know how many physical and mental problems can arise when a couple becomes physically distant?

What happens when a married couple, especially those under 50, starts drifting apart in the bedroom? It can lead to more problems than you think.

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1. You might gain weight: Many people wonder what the connection is. A lack of intimacy can sometimes lead to overeating. This, in turn, can cause issues like high BP, fatty liver, diabetes, and even heart disease.

2. Small fights can lead to divorce: Minor disagreements can easily blow up into major battles, sometimes even leading to divorce. A huge number of divorce cases are rooted in a lack of harmony in the bedroom. When that connection is strong, disagreements often fade away. Without it, even small problems can seem massive.

3. Stress levels go up: A lack of physical connection can cause your stress levels to shoot through the roof.

4. Your immunity gets weaker: Your body's natural defence system can become weak, making you more prone to getting sick.

5. Sleep becomes a problem: You might find it difficult to get a good night's sleep.

6. Prostate issues in men: For men, a lack of regular physical intimacy can lead to health problems related to the prostate gland.

The original article suggests that for those who decide against marriage altogether, the situation is different. But for married couples, this is a natural part of life that needs attention. While there might be exceptions (maybe one or two in a lakh), ignoring this aspect can lead to a lot of trouble.