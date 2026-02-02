- Home
Relationship Psychology: 5 Signs Seen in People Having Extramarital Affairs! Check for Yourself
Everyone knows an affair is wrong. But some people are still drawn to them. What are the reasons? What are the signs of someone in an affair? Let's see what psychology has to say.
Extramarital Relationships
Society often labels people in affairs as wrong. But psychologists say it reveals unmet needs and internal struggles. Here are five common signs of people having affairs.
Emotional Deficit
Psychology suggests many affairs start from an emotional void, not physical desire. Feeling unheard or neglected can lead to loneliness. An affair can feel like a refuge.
Different Personalities
Many in affairs lead double lives. Hiding phones, lying, and sudden privacy are common signs. Psychologists say this behavior stems from guilt, fear, and anxiety, not just deceit.
Becoming an Addiction
Psychology says the thrill and risk of an affair release dopamine, making it feel addictive. People prioritize the immediate good feeling, ignoring long-term consequences.
These Doubts are Strong...
Some in affairs doubt their self-worth. When appreciation is lacking in their main relationship, outside attention feels validating. Experts warn this is an unstable form of confidence.
The Feeling of Doing Wrong...
People in affairs often justify their actions to ease guilt, thinking 'My situation is different.' This blurs the line between right and wrong. Experts say understanding, not blame, is key.
