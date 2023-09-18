Hartalika Teej 2023 Wishes: Check out messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status

Hartalika Teej 2023: The Hindu festival of Hartalika Teej will be observed on September 18, this year. Here are the best wishes, greetings and messages to share with your family and friends.

Hartalika Teej 2023 will be celebrated across the country on September 18. On this day, married ladies pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their spouses' long life. People celebrate the occasion by fasting, dressing up in new clothing, and offering extravagant prasad to God. Women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day to obtain their blessings. Unlike married ladies, unmarried females also practice fasting to find a suitable life mate.

Women dressed in green sarees assemble in groups to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hartalika Teej is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, September 18 this year, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Hartalika Teej this year will fall on September 17 at 11:08 AM and conclude on September 18 at 12:39 PM. Devotees will observe their fast on September 18.

Wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to send to loved ones on Hartalika Teej

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness, and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!

I hope the deity accepts your prayers and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with joy. Happy Hartalika Teej.

Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!

May you find happiness, and prosperity in your wedded life. A very Happy Hartalika Teej to all

Like the beauty of Lord Shiva and Parvati’s love, may happiness and companionship flourish in your life as well.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2023. May god bless you with everything in plenty.

Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Hartalika Teej. We wish you a very happy festival!

Happy Hartalika Teej! Spend the day with family, and friends and pray for their well-being.

May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness to your life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

On this special occasion of Teej, may your relationship stay as refreshing as the greenery around.

May your married life always be filled with happiness, peace, and love. Sending you my best wishes for the holy day.

On this Hartalika Teej may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower you with all the things you ever desired to build a healthy relationship.

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you and your husband with the bliss. Happy Hartalika Teej!

On this pious occasion of Teej, may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fill you and your partner with immense joy and happiness. A very happy Hartalika Teej

May your love for your husband stay as pure and powerful as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Hartalika Teej to you and your family.

May the deity's blessings bring happiness, prosperity, and love into your life on this auspicious Hartalika Teej.

Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Hartalika Teej, to be filled with love, and memorable moments with your loved ones.

As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful as the festivities of Hartalika Teej.

May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you with all your heart desires. Happy Hartalika Teej.

May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati shower their loveliest blessings upon you and your family on this auspicious and pious festival of Hartalika Teej.