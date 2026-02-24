40-Year Tradition of Unity! Chennai Temple Serves Daily Iftar to Muslims
A Chennai temple has been cooking daily Iftar meals for Muslims during Ramzan for about 40 years. Started by a Hindu refugee family after Partition, the Sufi Dar Temple now prepares food for 1,000-1,200 people each day and sends it to Wallajah Mosque
Temple cooks Iftar meals in Chennai
In Tamil Nadu's Chennai, the Sufi Dar Temple prepares daily Iftar meals during Ramzan for Muslims who fast from dawn to dusk. The food is sent every evening to a nearby mosque so people can break their fast together. Locals say this simple act shows strong religious harmony in the city.
A 40-year-old tradition by a refugee family
This service began about 40 years ago. A Hindu refugee family that migrated after the Partition started cooking and sharing Iftar food.
In Chennai, Hindus from a temple associated with the "Sufidar Trust" have been serving Iftar meals to Muslims during Ramadan for over 40 years.
Continuing a tradition started by Dada Ratanchand, a Hindu refugee from Sindh who sought refuge in Chennai during partition; this… pic.twitter.com/vfIrwdxKyR
— 🥇 Pragnya Gupta (@GuptaPragnya) March 7, 2025
Today, temple volunteers continue the same work with dedication. They say the effort is about service and respect for all faiths.
Cooking for 1,200 people every day
Volunteers begin cooking at 7:30 AM. They prepare meals for around 1,000 to 1,200 people daily. The menu changes often and includes vegetable biryani, channa rice, pulao, cauliflower rice, fried rice, pickles, saffron milk and fruits. By 5:30 PM, the food is delivered to the Wallajah Mosque, where hundreds gather to break their fast.
Harish Makkar, a volunteer, told The Times of India that the team has been serving Iftar for nearly four decades. Social media users have praised the effort as a strong example of interfaith harmony.
Message of unity in difficult times
Local residents say the tradition has strengthened bonds between Hindu and Muslim communities. At a time when public debate often focuses on division, this quiet service sends a clear message of unity and peaceful coexistence. Many people call it a living example of shared values.
Service beyond Ramzan
The temple also distributes food on every new moon night and regularly sends meals to needy families. Its interiors display photographs of Hindu and Muslim saints, as well as Jesus Christ, Mother Mary and Guru Nanak. Visitors say the space reflects India’s diversity, where different faiths live together with mutual respect.
