Mother’s Day 2026 is the perfect moment to express love and gratitude to your mom. Share these heartfelt wishes, emotional quotes and sweet SMS messages to make her day extra special and memorable.

Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to thank your mother for her unconditional love, care and endless sacrifices. Whether you want to send a sweet SMS, an emotional quote or a heartfelt wish on WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram, here are some beautiful messages to make your mom smile.

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Heartfelt Mother’s Day Wishes

Happy Mother’s Day to the most loving and caring mom in the world.

Thank you for always being my biggest support and strength.

Mom, your love makes every day brighter and happier.

Wishing you endless happiness and love this Mother’s Day.

You are not just my mother, but also my best friend.

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who means everything to me.

Your sacrifices and love can never be repaid.

Thank you for making my life beautiful every single day.

Mom, you are my inspiration and my forever hero.

Sending lots of hugs and love to the world’s best mom.

Emotional Quotes for Mother

“A mother’s love is the purest form of love.”

“Life begins with a mother’s smile.”

“A mother understands what a child cannot say.”

“Home is wherever Mom is.”

“Mothers hold their children’s hearts forever.”

“No language can express a mother’s love.”

“A mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go.”

“Behind every successful person is a loving mother.”

“Mom: the heart of every family.”

“A mother’s love never fades.”

Short SMS and WhatsApp Messages

Love you forever, Mom ❤️

Happy Mother’s Day, Maa!

Thank you for everything, Mom.

You are my biggest blessing.

My first friend, my forever hero.

Blessed to call you my mother.

Mom, you make life beautiful.

Forever grateful for your love.

You are my safe place always.

Happy Mother’s Day to my queen 👑

Facebook and Instagram Captions

Mom’s love is unmatched ❤️

Every day is special because of you, Mom.

Happiness begins with a mother’s hug.

Thank you for your endless love and care.

Strong, loving and inspiring — that’s my mom.

My forever role model.

Mom = unconditional love.

The real superhero of my life.

Today is all about celebrating Mom ❤️

No one can replace a mother’s love.

Cute and Funny Mother’s Day Messages

Mom, thanks for pretending to like all my weird habits.

I got my awesomeness from you, Mom.

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who still answers my calls instantly.

Thanks for loving me even during my dramatic phases.

Mom, you deserve a lifetime vacation for handling me.

Sorry for all the stress I caused growing up.

You’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom.

Raising me took superpowers — thank you!

Mom, you were right about almost everything.

Happy Mother’s Day to my unpaid therapist.