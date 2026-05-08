Want to make Mother's Day extra special? A cute, tasty homemade cake is the perfect surprise. You can make your mom's day unforgettable with easy recipes like a Heart-Shaped Strawberry Cake, a Chocolate Rose Cake, a Floral Vanilla Cake, or even a Mini Cupcake Tower.

Homemade Mother's Day Cake: Mother's Day is the best time to make your mom feel special. And what's better than a sweet treat made with your own hands? A beautiful, homemade cake not only tastes amazing but also shows how much you care. Here are 4 easy and cute Mother's Day cake recipes you can try at home.

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Heart-Shaped Strawberry Cake

This cake looks absolutely adorable and is perfect for Mother's Day. The strawberry flavour and heart-shaped design make it really special. Topping it with whipped cream and fresh strawberries just adds to its beauty.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup butter

1 teaspoon baking powder

Strawberry essence

Whipped cream

Fresh strawberries

Method

First, sift the flour and baking powder together.

Beat the butter and sugar until they are well combined.

Now, mix in the milk and strawberry essence.

Pour the prepared batter into a heart-shaped mould.

Bake at 180°C for 30 minutes.

Once it cools down, decorate it with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Chocolate Rose Cake

If your mom loves chocolate, this cake is an excellent option. The rose design on top gives it a very elegant and Instagram-ready look. It's also quite easy to make.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup oil

Chocolate cream

Chocolate chips

Method

Mix the flour and cocoa powder together.

In a separate bowl, combine the sugar, milk, and oil.

Mix both wet and dry ingredients to prepare the batter.

Pour it into a cake tin and bake for 30 minutes.

Once it cools, apply the chocolate cream.

Create a rose design and decorate with chocolate chips.

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Floral Vanilla Cake

This cake, with its flower-like design, looks incredibly beautiful. The vanilla flavour and colourful cream-flower decorations make it stand out. This cake will make your Mother's Day celebration even more special.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup butter

Vanilla essence

Food colouring

Whipped cream

Method

Mix the flour, sugar, and butter well.

Add milk and vanilla essence to prepare the batter.

Bake the cake at 180°C for 30 minutes.

After it cools, apply the whipped cream.

Use different coloured creams to create flower designs.

Serve it with some sprinkles on top.

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Mini Cupcake Tower

If you want to make something unique, a mini cupcake tower is a fantastic idea. These small, cute cupcakes are loved by everyone, from kids to adults, and they look very attractive.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup butter

Baking powder

Whipped cream

Colourful sprinkles

Method