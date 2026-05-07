Mother’s Day in 2026 will be observed on Sunday, May 10. Unlike festivals that follow a fixed calendar date, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. Because of this weekday-based format, the exact date changes annually.

The idea behind choosing a Sunday was simple yet meaningful. Weekends allow families to spend quality time together without work or school interruptions. Over the years, this tradition has helped turn the occasion into a warm family celebration filled with gratitude, reunions, and emotional moments.

Today, many countries including India, the United States, Canada, and Australia celebrate Mother’s Day in May, though some nations observe it on different dates according to their own customs and traditions.