When Is Mother’s Day 2026? Know The Date, Origins And Importance Of The Day
Mother's Day 2026: Mother’s Day 2026 will be celebrated on May 10, honouring the love, sacrifice, and strength of mothers worldwide. Here’s a look at the date, history, significance, and why the occasion remains special
Mother’s Day 2026 Date And Why It Changes Every Year
Mother’s Day in 2026 will be observed on Sunday, May 10. Unlike festivals that follow a fixed calendar date, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. Because of this weekday-based format, the exact date changes annually.
The idea behind choosing a Sunday was simple yet meaningful. Weekends allow families to spend quality time together without work or school interruptions. Over the years, this tradition has helped turn the occasion into a warm family celebration filled with gratitude, reunions, and emotional moments.
Today, many countries including India, the United States, Canada, and Australia celebrate Mother’s Day in May, though some nations observe it on different dates according to their own customs and traditions.
The History Behind Mother’s Day
The origins of Mother’s Day can be traced back to ancient cultures that honoured mother goddesses linked to fertility, protection, and nurturing. Civilisations such as the Greeks and Romans held festivals dedicated to maternal figures, showing how motherhood has long been respected across societies.
The modern version of Mother’s Day, however, gained recognition because of American activist Anna Jarvis. She wanted to honour her mother’s compassion and dedication toward community service and family care. In 1908, Jarvis organised a memorial celebration in West Virginia, which gradually inspired a larger movement.
Her campaign eventually led to official recognition in the United States in 1914. From there, the celebration spread across different parts of the world, evolving into one of the most emotionally cherished occasions observed globally.
Why Mother’s Day Holds Special Significance
Mother’s Day is more than a symbolic celebration. It is a reminder of the unconditional love, emotional support, and sacrifices that mothers make throughout life. From childhood guidance to lifelong encouragement, mothers often become the strongest pillars within families.
The occasion also encourages people to express appreciation that often goes unspoken during busy daily routines. Whether through heartfelt conversations, family gatherings, handwritten notes, or simple acts of care, the day creates meaningful moments of connection.
In today’s fast-moving world, Mother’s Day continues to hold emotional value because it celebrates the quiet strength and nurturing presence that shape lives in lasting ways. It is not only about gifts or grand gestures, but about recognising the enduring impact of motherhood itself.
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