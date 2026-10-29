Happy Karwa Chauth 2026: Karwa Chauth 2026 is being celebrated on Thursday, October 29, with married women observing a day-long fast and praying for their husbands' well-being. From puja muhurat and city-wise moonrise timings to heartfelt wishes, messages and quotes, here is everything you need to mark the occasion

Karwa Chauth 2026 is being observed on Thursday, October 29, with married women across India celebrating the festival through traditional rituals, prayers and fasting. The occasion falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the Hindu month of Kartik and holds special significance, particularly in North India.

The festival is traditionally associated with married women praying for their husbands' long lives, good health and prosperity. Many couples now observe the fast together as a gesture of mutual affection and commitment.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Date And Puja Timings

This year, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 1:06 am on October 29 and concludes at 10:09 pm on the same day. Devotees can plan their rituals around the following timings.

- Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

- Chaturthi Tithi begins: 1:06 am

- Chaturthi Tithi ends: 10:09 pm

- Karwa Chauth puja muhurat: 5:38 pm to 6:56 pm

- Sunrise in New Delhi: Approximately 6:31 am

- Expected moonrise in New Delhi: Approximately 8:17 pm

Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Timings In Major Cities

The moonrise time determines when devotees can complete their fast, traditionally after offering prayers and viewing the moon. The expected timings in three major Indian cities are:

- New Delhi: Around 8:17 pm

- Kolkata: Around 7:47 pm

- Mumbai: Around 9:00 pm

These are approximate timings and may differ slightly depending on the locality and the calendar followed.

Why Is Karwa Chauth Celebrated?

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival observed by married women who undertake a nirjala vrat, abstaining from both food and water throughout the day, and pray for their husbands' well-being and longevity. In recent years, many husbands have also chosen to fast alongside their wives, reflecting the shared responsibilities and affection within a marriage.

The day often begins before sunrise with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal traditionally prepared or sent by the mother-in-law. Women then spend the day fasting and preparing for the evening rituals, dressing in festive attire, applying mehndi and arranging their puja thalis.

During the evening, families gather for prayers and rituals. The fast is traditionally concluded after moonrise, when devotees offer prayers to the moon and follow their customary rituals.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2026: Wishes, Messages And Quotes

Messages To Share On Karwa Chauth

1. May this Karwa Chauth bring happiness, good health and lasting prosperity to your family. May the love you share with your partner continue to grow stronger with every passing year. Happy Karwa Chauth 2026!

2. On this auspicious occasion, may your relationship be filled with trust, warmth and understanding. May you and your partner continue to stand by each other through every chapter of life.

3. Karwa Chauth celebrates the bond that makes two people stronger together. May your marriage be blessed with countless joyful moments, unwavering support and a lifetime of beautiful memories.

4. May the beauty of your mehndi, the glow of your festive attire and the joy of your celebrations make this Karwa Chauth unforgettable. Wishing you and your husband love, peace and prosperity.

5. As you observe this special fast, may your prayers bring happiness into your home and strengthen the bond you share with your partner. May your love shine as brightly as the moon tonight.

Quotes For Karwa Chauth 2026

1. "Love grows stronger when two hearts choose to support, understand and cherish each other through every season of life."

2. "The moon may brighten the night, but a loving and caring partner makes every day feel special."

3. "Karwa Chauth reminds us that a lasting marriage is built on trust, patience, respect and countless little acts of love."

4. "The real beauty of togetherness lies not just in celebrating happy moments, but in facing life's challenges hand in hand."

5. "A relationship becomes truly beautiful when love is expressed not only through words, but also through care, commitment and everyday kindness."

Karwa Chauth Greetings

1. Happy Karwa Chauth 2026! May this special day fill your married life with happiness, affection and cherished memories. May your bond remain strong for years to come.

2. Sending warm wishes on Karwa Chauth. May your prayers bring peace to your heart, prosperity to your home and endless reasons to celebrate your love.

3. May the moonlight bring hope, happiness and renewed affection into your life. Wishing you and your partner a beautiful and blessed Karwa Chauth.

4. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating! May every couple enjoy a relationship filled with mutual respect, good health, understanding and lifelong companionship.

5. May the traditions of Karwa Chauth bring your family closer and make your celebrations truly special. Wishing you a joyful evening and a lifetime of love and togetherness.