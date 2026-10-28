Frequent acidity may not be caused by spicy food alone. Learn about common triggers, possible underlying conditions, warning signs to watch for and when persistent heartburn or acid reflux needs medical attention.

Acid reflux is a very common disorder that affects people of any age. The heartburn experienced after having a spicy meal, the feeling of fullness experienced after eating, and frequent belching can seem like a minor problem to a person. But they are worth considering if they keep occurring.

What Causes Acidity?

Stomach generates acid for digestion of food. Under normal conditions, there is a valve that connects stomach with oesophagus and which keeps food from moving back into the oesophagus. But when this fails, there is acid reflux resulting in burning sensation.

Some of the common causes include large meals or fatty meals, coffee, alcohol, smoking, overweight and sensitivity to certain foods. In some cases, stress can be a contributing factor. But this does not necessarily mean overproduction of acid.

When Should You Start Worrying?

Acidity once in a while can be treated using lifestyle modifications. But, acidity that takes place frequently in a week and interferes with sleep or necessitates regular use of antacids is indicative of GERD.

Difficulty or pain in swallowing, vomiting, unexplained weight loss, anaemia and symptoms developing for the first time at the age of 50 or above needs medical attention. As per the clinical assessment, upper gastrointestinal endoscopy might be required.

Long-standing reflux can sometimes lead to Barrett's oesophagus, a change in the oesophageal lining associated with an increased risk of oesophageal cancer.

When Is It an Emergency?

Pain in the chest must not always be taken as acidity. Pain, pressure, tightness, especially if felt in the arm, jaw, back, or shoulder, can be a sign of a heart attack.Breathlessness, sweating, dizziness, fainting or nausea are additional warning signs. Seek emergency medical care immediately rather than taking an antacid and waiting for relief.

Throwing up blood or substances that look like coffee ground and passing black or tarry stools together with dizziness is also an emergency situation. Frequent vomiting without being able to keep down any fluids will eventually result in dehydration.

What Can You Do?

Take small portions of food, do not eat three hours before going to sleep, maintain a healthy body weight, and be aware of your food triggers. Raising the head side of the bed might be useful at nighttime. Try to refrain from taking pain killers, because they might irritate your stomach and cause ulcers.

The acid blockers and proton pump inhibitors can be effective if used in a proper manner. But continuous treatment of the symptoms without knowing their underlying causes will delay the diagnosis.

Acidity is not only a problem with food. Knowing the symptoms and emergency symptoms will help you stay healthy.

-This article is authored by Dr. Devika Madhu, Associate Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology, KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram