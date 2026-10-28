You finish a heavy wedding feast, and your eyes immediately search for that one bowl of hot gulab jamun. This classic dessert actually has a dedicated hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Maigalganj town sits in the Lakhimpur Kheri district and locals fondly call it the Village of Gulab Jamuns or Gulab Jamun Street.

The story goes all the way back to 1941. A local vendor opened a sweet shop and started selling gulab jamuns in traditional clay pots called matkas. The rich taste became an instant hit among the locals. Soon enough, several other sweet shops popped up across the entire stretch.