Losing weight is not just about eating less or exercising more. Choosing healthier drinks can also help you manage your daily calorie intake. Tea is a popular option because unsweetened tea contains very few calories and provides plant compounds called phytochemicals. However, no tea can make body fat disappear on its own. A balanced diet, regular physical activity and good sleep remain important for healthy, lasting weight loss.

Here are six teas that may support weight management when included in a healthy lifestyle.