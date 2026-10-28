Try these household products on the appropriate metal surface. Try a small and inconspicuous portion first.

Tamarind pulp

Soak tamarind in warm water, make a paste and gently rub it onto uncoated brass with a soft cloth. Rinse well and dry completely, avoiding prolonged contact to protect the finish.

Lemon and salt

Rub brass gently with a salted lemon half to remove tarnish, then rinse thoroughly and dry with a soft cloth.

Baking soda

Gently rub lightly tarnished silver with a baking soda paste and soft cloth. Rinse thoroughly and dry immediately.

Avoid abrasive polishing and ensure the utensil is polished appropriately.