Handloom fashion show at Bharat Tex 2025 showcases heritage weaves, attracts buyers from Europe, Australia

The Handloom fashion show at Bharat Tex 2025 showcased India's rich weaving heritage, attracting global buyers. PM Modi emphasized policy support, skill development, and export growth in the textile sector.

Highlighting the "Vocal for Local" movement, a handloom fashion event titled 'Breathing Threads' was recently held at the amphitheater in Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of Bharat Tex 2025 here.

The Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms Ministry of Textiles, Government of India organized the show in association with Vaishali S Couture, Vaishali S Threadstories Private Limited, Mumbai, and in coordination with Handloom Export Promotion Council.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles, it showcases the timeless elegance of Indian handlooms in modern silhouettes, attracting buyers from overseas countries such as Australia, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Kuwait, and Chile among others.



The show carried fabrics woven in the villages from 5 different states viz. West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka & Rajasthan and 20 models in 30 looks showcased these weaves, draped in 7 different weaving techniques: Chanderi, Maheshwari, Jamdani, Khun, Benarasi, Kota Doria, Murshidabad. Each weave was creatively embellished with unique textures and cording.



Meanwhile, while addressing the Bharat Tex 2025 at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is optimistic that the textile sector will achieve the Rs 9 lakh crore annual exports target ahead of the 2030 deadline.

Emphasizing that the success in the textile sector results from a decade of consistent efforts and policies, PM Modi highlighted that foreign investment in the textile sector has doubled over the last decade.

"Textile industry is one of the largest providers of employment opportunities in the country, contributing 11% to India's manufacturing sector", he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the necessary policy decisions for the textile sector are being taken. He highlighted the expansion of MSMEs' classification criteria and increased credit availability in this year's budget. He also stressed that the textile sector, with 80 percent contribution from MSMEs, will greatly benefit from these measures.

"Any sector excels when it has a skilled workforce and skill plays a crucial role in the textile industry", exclaimed PM Modi, and added that that efforts were being made to create a skilled talent pool.The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining the authenticity of handloom craftsmanship in the age of technology and highlighted the efforts to enhance the skills and opportunities for handloom artisans, ensuring their products reach global markets." Over the past 10 years, more than 2400 large marketing events have been organized to promote handlooms", he added.

He also mentioned the creation of the India-hand-made e-commerce platform to boost online marketing of handloom products, which has seen thousands of handloom brands register. The Prime Minister pointed out the significant benefits of GI tagging for handloom products.

ALSO READ: BAFTA 2025: Adrien Brody to Kieran Culkin make big win; Check full list of winners

Latest Videos