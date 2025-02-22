Travel guide: Budget-Friendly International Trip with detailed information

If you want to go on a foreign trip on a budget, then here is the information about a country where you will have to spend only thousands of rupees, not lakhs. Consider this place to make your next trip memorable.

International Trip In Budget: It is everyone's dream to go on a foreign trip, and the expenses on the trip come in the way of the dream. No matter which country you plan to visit, you will have to keep at least 1 lakh rupees in your pocket for that. Many times only tickets are booked for 1 lakh. In such a situation, most people suppress their dreams due to these expenses. That is why today we got you about a country where you can plan to visit by spending just 50 thousand rupees. Traveling, roaming, staying, and eating here is very economical. The most important thing is that no one knows much about this country yet, so you will not find much crowd here.

Azerbaijan: the Land of Fire:

Here we are talking about Azerbaijan, which is an important country in Central Asia and the Caucasus region. It holds an important place from a historical, cultural, and geographical point of view. Let us tell you about the specialty of this place and some tips for planning a trip.

The history of Azerbaijan is very old and full of diversity. Ancient civilizations and cultural exchange are seen here. Surrounded by the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus Mountains, it is a very beautiful country, which is also called the Land of Fire. The history of this region is linked to ancient civilizations like the Sardinians, Scythians, and Petrians.

Travel expenses:

You can find a large number of Indians in Azerbaijan because there is a direct flight from India to here. For this flight, you will have to pay around 12,000 rupees or around that. This country is very cheap, so you will also get a good hotel to stay here for just 1 to 2 thousand rupees. The price of the hotel room can also increase or decrease according to your choice and time.

Visa availability:

If you are also planning to visit Azerbaijan, then you will not have to worry about the visa. To visit here, you will get an Azerbaijan e-visa online in 3 days.

Places to visit:

Azerbaijan has emerged as a country that is making its mark on the global stage with its religious diversity, history, and rich natural resources. If you are going to visit here, then definitely include some places in your list. From Delhi, you will get a flight to Baku, which is the capital of Azerbaijan.

Baku's most famous skyscrapers glow with light at night. Apart from this, the Tower of Fire, Heydar Aliyev Center, and the old city of Izya are worth seeing here. Hill stations like Shahdag and Gabala, located here, are also famous for tourism.

