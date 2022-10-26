Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarati New Year 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook greetings to share with loved ones

    Govardhan Puja falls on the same day as Gujarati New Year, or Bestu Varas. According to Gujaratis, Chopda Pujan must be performed after Gujarati New Year in order to shut out old accounts and open new ones.

    Gujarati New Year 2022
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 26, 2022

    Every year, the Gujarati people celebrate the Gujarati New Year with tremendous fervour and passion. Gujarati New Year is traditionally observed on Govardhan Puja during Diwali since it comes on Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month.

    The Gujarati New Year falls on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 this year (Vikram Samvat 2079). The Gujarati New Year time (shubh muhurat) runs from 4:18 pm (October 25) to 2:42 pm (October 26), which people should keep in mind.

    The Gujarati term for traditional ledger books is chopda. Chopda Pujan is the ceremony of inaugurating new Chopda(s) in the presence of Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali Puja in order to obtain Her grace. According to drikpanchang.com, fresh account books are stamped with auspicious symbols during Chopda Puja to ensure a prosperous fiscal year.

    Here are some wishes, quotes and greeting to share with your loved ones:

    • I extend my sincere and warm congratulations to you and your family on this holy occasion of Bestu Varas. Varshabhinandan Nutan.
    • The joy of the Gujarati New Year is every year. May Lord Krishna bless you and your loved ones on this new year with lots of happiness and prosperity. Nutan Varshabhinandan, Happy Gujarati New Year 2022.

    • I heartily wish everyone a happy and prosperous new year filled with peace, pleasure, and new beginnings. Varshabhinandan Nutan.
    • Let's hope for a good, tranquil, and healthy future for everyone on this Gujarati New Year. Varshabhinandan, Nutan!!!

    • I wish you and your family happiness, prosperity, and health on this auspicious day! Happy Gujarati New Year!

    • For the pious occasion of Bestu Varas, I offer my warm greetings to you and your family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

    • To you and everyone else at home, I wish an auspicious beginning and a beautiful year ahead, Nutan Varshabhinandan.
    • Here's wishing you a happy Gujarati New Year and the blessings of Shri Krishna for health, wealth, peace, and prosperity. Varshabhinandan Nutan, many many happy returns of Gujarati New Year.

    • Let this year be the year you go after progress over perfection and savor every victory you make along the way to your goals. Happy Gujarati new Year 2022
    • May this coming year lead you on a new exciting adventure, complete with life-changing experiences and deeper friendships.
       
