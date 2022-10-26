Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, greetings, images to share

    Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: On the occasion of ‘Bhau Beej’, send these wishes, messages, and more to your brothers and sisters. Also, check out the images which you can send as greetings to wish your loved ones a very Happy Bhai Dooj!

    Image: freepik.com

    Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Another Hindu festival after Raksha Bandhan that celebrates the bond and love for a brother and sisters is Bhai Dooj. This festival is known by many other names also such as ‘Bha Beej’, ‘Bhaiya Dooj’, ‘Bhathru Dwithiya’ and ‘Bhai Dwitiya’. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on two dates – October 26 and October 27. In some places, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, while others might bring on the festivities on Thursday. This is because the mahurat is from Wednesday evening to Thursday. However, in most places it will be celebrated on Wednesday.

    Image: freepik.com

    As we gear up to celebrate Bhai Dooj 2022, here are some wishes, images, messages, greetings, and more that you can share with your loved ones.

    Image: freepik.com

    1.    On this Bhai Dooj, let’s celebrate our beautiful brother-sister relationship. I hope that whatever you pray for, is fulfilled by the gods and goddesses. Happy Bhai Dooj!
    2.     Sending you nothing but lots of love and luck as we celebrate Bhai Dooj.

    Image: freepik.com

    3.    I miss you every day but today, I miss you a little extra. I wish I was in person with you today to celebrate our bond and the festival of Bhai Dooj.
    4.    Bhai Dooj is a festival where the sister applies tilak on his brother’s forehead. She makes him eat sweets with the hope that it brings sweetness to his life. In return, the brother gives her a gift along with his blessings and love. On this Bhai Dooj, I hope you your life is filled with love, joy, and sweetness.

    Image: freepik.com

    5.    A brother and sister’s relationship is one that is about love, protection, and a lot of fun. They might fight a lot but there can never be anyone who will ever replace a brother or a sister’s love in one’s life. Here’s wishing the world’s favourite sibling a very happy Bhai Dooj!

    Image: freepik.com

    6.    This auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of the sacred relationship between brother and sister. All my prayers on this day and forever will always be directed toward wishing nothing but the best for you.

    Image: freepik.com

    7.    World’s most expensive gift may also not bring the joy and peace that a sibling’s love brings. On this auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj, I wish your life is always filled with love and happiness.

