One trend gaining popularity on social media is the creation of Grand Theft Auto (GTA)-style images, which give people the appearance of characters from the popular video game series.

Artificial intelligence tools are making it easier for users to turn ordinary photographs into eye-catching digital artwork. One trend gaining popularity on social media is the creation of Grand Theft Auto (GTA)-style images, which give people the appearance of characters from the popular video game series.

These images typically feature vibrant colours, dramatic lighting, bold outlines and cinematic urban backgrounds. The trend has caught the attention of social media users looking to create distinctive profile pictures, posters and shareable digital content.

The best part is that users do not need professional graphic design skills or expensive editing software to create such images. AI platforms such as Google Gemini, ChatGPT and other image generators can transform an uploaded photograph into video game-inspired artwork with the help of a detailed text prompt.

What Are GTA-Style AI Images?

GTA-style AI images are digital illustrations inspired by the distinctive visual aesthetic of the Grand Theft Auto games. They often feature people portrayed as video game characters against dramatic cityscapes, luxury cars, sunset backdrops or action-inspired urban settings.

The artwork generally combines sharp outlines, bold colours and cinematic lighting to create the look of a video game poster. Users can experiment with different backgrounds and visual effects to give their photographs a personalised gaming-inspired appearance.

How To Create GTA-Style Images Using Google Gemini

Google Gemini is one of the tools that can help users create GTA-inspired artwork. The process involves uploading a photograph and describing the desired result through a text prompt.

Step 1: Open Google Gemini

Visit the official Google Gemini website or open the Gemini application on your smartphone. Sign in to your Google account if prompted.

Step 2: Upload Your Photograph

Choose the option to add an image and upload a clear photograph of yourself or the person you want to feature in the artwork. A well-lit photograph with the face clearly visible can help the AI tool produce better results.

Step 3: Enter A Detailed AI Prompt

Once the photograph is uploaded, describe the style and appearance you want. Be specific about the colours, background, lighting and overall composition.

For example, begin with: "Transform this photograph into a Grand Theft Auto-inspired video game poster."

You can then add instructions to retain recognisable facial features, use vibrant colours, create dramatic lighting and place the subject against a modern city background. A detailed prompt can help the AI understand the visual style you are aiming for.

Step 4: Generate The Image

Submit the prompt and allow Gemini to process the request. If the first result does not match your expectations, modify the instructions or ask the tool to improve specific details.

Step 5: Save And Share Your Artwork

Once you are satisfied with the generated image, save it to your device. The artwork can be used as a profile picture, social media post or digital poster.

Other AI Tools To Create GTA-Style Images

Apart from Gemini, several other platforms offer features that can help users experiment with video game-inspired artwork.

1. ChatGPT: ChatGPT can generate images using text prompts and help transform uploaded photographs into illustrated, video game-style portraits. Users can describe the desired background, colours and visual effects.

2. Adobe Firefly: Adobe Firefly offers AI image generation and editing features. Users can experiment with illustrated characters, creative backgrounds and dramatic visual effects.

3. Canva AI: Canva's AI-powered design features can help users create posters and social media graphics. Its editing tools also allow them to add text, layouts and other design elements.

4. Leonardo AI: Leonardo AI offers image generation capabilities that can be used to create detailed characters, digital illustrations and video game-inspired artwork.

Tips To Get Better Results

The quality of the final image depends on both the photograph and the instructions provided to the AI tool. Users should choose a clear picture with good lighting and describe the desired visual style in detail.

Mention specific backgrounds, such as a city street or sunset, and ask for vibrant colours and cinematic lighting. It also helps to specify whether the preferred result should look realistic or cartoon-like.

If the first attempt does not produce the desired result, try different prompts. Before sharing the final image, check for errors involving facial features or hands.

Creating GTA-style images using AI tools is a simple way to explore digital creativity without advanced editing skills. However, some image-generation features may require a paid subscription. Users should also check the platforms' terms before using or sharing AI-generated images commercially.