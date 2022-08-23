Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Doodle celebrates ‘Weather Woman of India’; All about Indian physicist Anna Mani on her 104th birthday

    Google Doodle is celebrating the 104th birth anniversary of Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani, one of the first women scientists in the country whose life's work enabled India to make accurate weather forecasts.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

    On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the physicist Anna Mani's birth, Google has created a colourful and whimsical artwork for the company's home page to honour her accomplishments and research in India. The Google Doodle honours Anna Mani, one of the first female scientists in India, on her birthday. Her life's work as a physicist and meteorologist enabled Indian government institutions to correctly forecast the weather in the nation today.

    Scientist Anna Mani, commonly referred to as the "Weather Woman of India" throughout the nation, established the foundation for the nation to capture renewable energy. She also carried out a variety of research projects that aided the nation's modern weather forecasting organisations.

    Anni Mani was born on August 23, 1918, in the former state of Travancore (present-day Kerala). She was an avid reader who spent much of her childhood surrounded by books. By the time she was twelve, she had finished reading every book in her local library.

    She had a thorough educational background and even had official training under Sir C. V. Raman, a Nobel Prize winner, where she specialised in the study of rubies and diamonds. At the Imperial College of London, she later began concentrating in meteorological instruments. She began working with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) after moving to India, assisting the organisation in creating and maintaining its own meteorological sensors.

    During her tenure at the IMD, she contributed to and oversaw the creation of more than 100 meteorological sensors.

    Anna Mani succeeded in a male-dominated field of work to become one of India's most distinguished scientists and the director of the division at the IMD. She rose to become the IMD's director general and held a number of influential posts within the UN World Meteorological Organization.

    Scientist Anna Mani lived her entire life in Khadi clothing and adhered to Gandhian principles. Millions of women all throughout India look up to her as one of the most inspirational scientists in the nation. Her accomplishments in the field of science are being recognised by the Google Doodle today.

