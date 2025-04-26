Aam Panna to Iced Tea: 6 Drinks to keep you cool all summer
Beat the summer heat with these revitalizing drinks like Aam Panna, Bael Sharbat, Gulab Sharbat, Sattu Sharbat, Chaach, and Coconut Water. These drinks help keep the body cool and prevent dehydration.
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 04:17 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : facebook
Aam Panna
Made from raw mangoes, Aam Panna cools the body and protects against heatstroke. Boil, mash, and mix with water, black salt, mint, and chaat masala. Sweeten with sugar or jaggery.
Image Credit : facebook
Bael Sharbat
Bael Sharbat is beneficial in summer. Extract the pulp, mix it with sugar, cold water, and ice. It cools the stomach and prevents dehydration.
Image Credit : Freepik
Gulab Sharbat
Make Gulab Sharbat from fresh rose petals or rose syrup. It cools the body and provides a refreshing feel.
Image Credit : facebook
Sattu Sharbat
Sattu Sharbat provides instant energy and cools the body. Mix sattu powder with lemon, black salt, regular salt, chaat masala, and water. Add ice.
Image Credit : Freepik
Chaach
Chaach, made from yogurt, improves digestion and cools the body. Whisk yogurt, add water, black salt, pepper, and cumin powder. Serve chilled.
Image Credit : Freepik
Coconut Water
Coconut water is rich in electrolytes, hydrating the body and preventing heatstroke. Drink a glass daily.
