Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Balamani Amma, the poet honoured by Google Doodle?

    Balamani Amma, born in the Keralan region of Thrissur, had won several honours for her writing, including the Saraswati Samman and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

    Who was Balamani Amma, the poet honoured by Google Doodle? - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 9:04 AM IST

    The Google Doodle honours the 113th birth anniversary of famous Indian poet Balamani Amma, the grandmother of Malayalam literature. Over a century ago, on July 19, Balamani Amma was born.

    Today, on Balamani Amma's birth anniversary, the Google Doodle features a vibrant and colourful illustration honouring her life and contributions. Balamani Amma, born in the Keralan region of Thrissur, had won several honours for her writing, including the Saraswati Samman and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. Balamani Amma was the mother of Kamala Das, who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in literature in 1984.

    She never received a formal education and was homeschooled by her uncle, Malayali poet Nalappat Narayana Menon. Amma grew up studying his extensive library of books and works. She married V.M. Nair, the managing director and managing editor of the Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi when she was 19. In 1930, her first poem, titled Kooppukai, was published.

    Parikshith Thampuran, the former ruler of the Kingdom of Cochin, recognised her as a gifted poet by awarding her the Sahithya Nipuna Puraskaram.

    Amma's early poems glorified motherhood by adopting ideas and stories from mythological characters and depicting women as powerful figures. She was known as the "poetess of motherhood." Amma (1934), Muthassi (1962), and Mazhuvinte Katha (1966) are among her most well-known works.

    Balamani Amma's name appears in over 20 poetry, prose, and translations anthologies.

    According to Google Doodle, her poems about her love for children and grandchildren earned her Amma (Mother) and Muthassi (Grandmother) titles of Malayalam poetry.

    She died in 2004, and she was cremated with full state honours.
     

    Also Read: Who is Oskar Sala, the german electronic music composer honoured by Google Doodle?

    Also Read: Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday; Do you know him?

    Also Read: ‘Yeh cheez badi hai Musk, Musk’: Amul’s quirky doodle on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

     
    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 9:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Planning to have Tummy Tuck or Hair Transplant; know risk factors of cosmetic surgery RBA

    Planning to have Tummy Tuck or Hair Transplant; know risk factors of cosmetic surgery

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for July 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 18, 2022: Good day for Aries, success for Scorpio and more

    Numerology Predictions for July 19 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 19: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Monsoon season: How to boost your immunity to deal with diseases that spread during rains RBA

    Monsoon season: How to boost your immunity to deal with diseases that spread during rains

    Who is Oskar Sala, the german electronic music composer honoured by Google Doodle? - adt

    Who is Oskar Sala, the german electronic music composer honoured by Google Doodle?

    Recent Stories

    Who was Bhupinder Singh Legendary singer passed away at 82 drb

    Who was Bhupinder Singh? Legendary singer passed away at 82

    Friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments in NEET exam centre in Kerala booked

    Friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments in NEET exam centre in Kerala booked

    Hollywood Benedict Cumberbatch Birthday Dr Strange lived in India for a year Read 5 lesser known facts his fans must know drb

    Benedict Cumberbatch Birthday: ‘Dr Strange’ lived in India for a year? Read 5 lesser-known facts his fans must

    Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote, concerns over Tory infighting

    Rishi Sunak tops new UK PM vote, concerns over Tory infighting

    10 hottest bikini pictures of Ileana DCruz; actress flaunts her SEXY perfect body RBA

    10 hottest bikini pictures of Ileana D’Cruz; actress flaunts her SEXY perfect body; take a look

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon