Who was Balamani Amma, the poet honoured by Google Doodle?

Balamani Amma, born in the Keralan region of Thrissur, had won several honours for her writing, including the Saraswati Samman and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

The Google Doodle honours the 113th birth anniversary of famous Indian poet Balamani Amma, the grandmother of Malayalam literature. Over a century ago, on July 19, Balamani Amma was born.

Today, on Balamani Amma's birth anniversary, the Google Doodle features a vibrant and colourful illustration honouring her life and contributions. Balamani Amma, born in the Keralan region of Thrissur, had won several honours for her writing, including the Saraswati Samman and the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. Balamani Amma was the mother of Kamala Das, who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in literature in 1984.

She never received a formal education and was homeschooled by her uncle, Malayali poet Nalappat Narayana Menon. Amma grew up studying his extensive library of books and works. She married V.M. Nair, the managing director and managing editor of the Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi when she was 19. In 1930, her first poem, titled Kooppukai, was published.

Parikshith Thampuran, the former ruler of the Kingdom of Cochin, recognised her as a gifted poet by awarding her the Sahithya Nipuna Puraskaram.

Amma's early poems glorified motherhood by adopting ideas and stories from mythological characters and depicting women as powerful figures. She was known as the "poetess of motherhood." Amma (1934), Muthassi (1962), and Mazhuvinte Katha (1966) are among her most well-known works.

Balamani Amma's name appears in over 20 poetry, prose, and translations anthologies.

According to Google Doodle, her poems about her love for children and grandchildren earned her Amma (Mother) and Muthassi (Grandmother) titles of Malayalam poetry.

She died in 2004, and she was cremated with full state honours.



