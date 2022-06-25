Google Doodle honours Jewish diarist, Holocaust victim Anne Frank with diary doodles

Google presentation highlights extracts from her diary, which details her time in hiding for nearly two years, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its release. 'The Diary of Anne Frank' is still one of the most widely read nonfiction books ever produced. Her narrative is being used to teach students about the Holocaust's horrors.

Google Doodle honoured Jewish German Anne Frank, a 15-year-old Holocaust survivor whose diary became one of the world's most widely read books on Saturday. Frank's journal encompasses her own tale of hiding from the Nazis throughout the Holocaust. Google presentation highlights extracts from her diary, which details her time in hiding for nearly two years, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its release. 'The Diary of Anne Frank' is still one of the most widely read nonfiction books ever produced. Her narrative is being used to teach students about the Holocaust's horrors.

Anne Frank was born on June 12, 1929, in Frankfurt, Germany, and her family quickly emigrated to Amsterdam, Netherlands, to escape the escalating intolerance and brutality perpetrated by Adolf Hitler's Nazi party against most minorities. When Frank was ten years old, World War II broke out, and the Netherlands was quickly occupied by Germany. The Nazi party specifically targeted Jews, who had to escape or go into hiding in their millions to avoid incarceration, execution, or concentration camps.

Also Read | Google Doodle pays tribute to inventor of espresso machine; who is Angelo Moriondo?

Frank's family went into hiding in a hidden annex in her father's office in 1942, where she began writing about her everyday existence, including her fantasies and worries. Anne Frank compiled her writings into a tale named 'Het Achterhuis' ('The Secret Annex') in the hopes that her diary would be released after the war.

Her family was discovered by the Nazi Secret Service on August 4, 1944, detained, and eventually transferred to a detention cell. Anne and Margot Frank were eventually sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany, where they died as a result of the harsh living circumstances.

Many films have been created to depict the atrocities of World War II and the Holocaust, but Anne Frank's narrative remains one of the most terrifying portrayals to warn the world about the perils of dictatorship.

Also Read | Google Doodle: Who is Satyendra Nath Bose, the Indian who revolutionized physics?