A massive explosion tore through Iran’s Bandar Abbas port city on Saturday, sending a huge column of black smoke into the sky and triggering widespread panic.

The number of people injured in massive explosion at port in southern Iran has risen to 516, state television reported.

The blast coincided with Iran's third round of nuclear talks with the US in Oman, though its cause remains unknown.

The blast hit the Shahid Rajaei port area, a major hub for container shipments and petrochemical facilities, located over 1,000 kilometers south of Tehran.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to battle the raging fire, while initial footage on social media showed damaged vehicles, shattered windows, and debris scattered across nearby streets. Authorities said the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Hormozgan province's crisis management chief reportedly said, “A strong explosion occurred at Shahid Rajaee port a few minutes ago, but the cause is not yet known.”