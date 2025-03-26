Mango to grapes: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to lose weight

Lifestyle
Plantains are high in sugar, calories, and carbs. Therefore, eating plantains daily may increase body weight.
Since they are high in calories and sugar, eating too many of these will thwart your weight loss efforts.
Grapes, which are high in sugar, have approximately 70 calories. Therefore, eating grapes is not good for those trying to lose weight.
Pineapple is not a weight loss-friendly fruit because it contains a lot of sugar.
100 grams of avocado contains approximately 160 calories. Therefore, those who want to lose weight should not eat too much avocado.
Eating apples, guavas, berries, watermelon, kiwi, pomegranate, and oranges can help you lose weight.
Consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making changes to your diet.
Red Vs Black: Which clay pot keep water cooler in summer? Read on
Office Style Transformation: Fancy and Formal Salwar Suit for Summer
Gharchola Saree Designs for Gangaur: 7 New Styles to Try
Bedroom Vastu Tips: Things Married Couples Should Avoid Keeping