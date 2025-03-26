Lifestyle

Mango to grapes: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to lose weight

1. Plantain

Plantains are high in sugar, calories, and carbs. Therefore, eating plantains daily may increase body weight.

2. Mango

Since they are high in calories and sugar, eating too many of these will thwart your weight loss efforts.

3. Grapes

Grapes, which are high in sugar, have approximately 70 calories. Therefore, eating grapes is not good for those trying to lose weight.

4. Pineapple

Pineapple is not a weight loss-friendly fruit because it contains a lot of sugar.

5. Avocado

100 grams of avocado contains approximately 160 calories. Therefore, those who want to lose weight should not eat too much avocado.

Fruits to Eat to Lose Weight

Eating apples, guavas, berries, watermelon, kiwi, pomegranate, and oranges can help you lose weight.

Please Note:

Consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist before making changes to your diet.

