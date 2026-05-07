Actress Gayathrie Shankar has criticized the double standards on social media after users started congratulating Trisha following Vijay’s political win, amid rumours of their alleged affair. She pointed out how personal speculation is being mixed with professional success, sparking a new wave of online discussion and debate.

Actress Gayathrie Shankar has called out people who are congratulating actress Trisha for actor Vijay's recent election victory. She slammed this as a 'double standard,' questioning why society is celebrating the situation. Even though the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are over, the political buzz hasn't died down. While former CM Stalin faced a loss, actor Vijay's TVK party scored a surprise win, which has become a major topic of discussion.

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There's a lot of talk in Tamil Nadu that Vijay is now aiming to become the Chief Minister. Before the elections, everyone thought he was facing major setbacks. There was the Karur tragedy, a ban on his film 'Jananayagan', and his wife Sangeetha reportedly filing for divorce. But Vijay and his TVK party defied all expectations and came out victorious.

Along with Vijay, another name that's making headlines is actress Trisha. After his election win, photos of Trisha visiting Vijay's house went viral. This added more fuel to the fire, as rumors were already circulating that she was the reason for the trouble in Vijay and Sangeetha's marriage. To top it all, several actors from the Tamil film industry even commented that Vijay's victory was a 'birthday gift' for Trisha.

'It wouldn't be taken so lightly'

Now, actress Gayathrie Shankar has strongly criticised those congratulating Trisha for Vijay's win. She questioned if society would react the same way if a woman was in a man's shoes. "If an actress had an extramarital affair with her co-star, and it was about to break her family, society would not have taken it so lightly," she wrote in her Instagram story.

"They wouldn't have seen it as a joke. The entire male community would have been boiling with rage. They would have abused her endlessly. Forget winning, she would have been too scared to even step out of her house," Gayathrie added. Gayathrie Shankar is a well-known actress, recognised for her roles in films like 'Super Deluxe' and 'Vikram'.