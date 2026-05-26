The Bihar government, led by CM Samrat Choudhary, has announced a unique tourism initiative that will require all state government officials and employees to travel across Bihar with their families once every three months.

The new order has been issued by B Rajendra, Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department. The programme has been named ‘Bihar Darshan’.

बिहार के सरकारी अफसरों को हर 3 महीने में सपरिवार घूमना होगा सूबा, नीतीश सरकार का बड़ा फैसला



​पटना। बिहार की सरकार ने राज्य में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने और स्थानीय अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूत करने के लिए एक अनोखा और बड़ा कदम उठाया है। अब बिहार सरकार के सभी अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के लिए… pic.twitter.com/JoGvr4d17r — शिक्षा सुधार (@neerajvibe) May 26, 2026

According to the government, the move aims to promote tourism, strengthen local businesses and support rural economies across the state. Officials believe the initiative will also help people discover lesser-known tourist, eco-tourism and rural tourism destinations in Bihar.