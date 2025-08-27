This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27th. Devotees will install Lord Ganesha idols at home and offer prayers to please the first worshipped deity.

In Hinduism, Aarti is an essential ritual performed after worshipping deities, marking the completion of the prayer. During Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27th, idols of Lord Ganesha are installed in homes, and the Aarti of the first worshipped deity is performed with great devotion. While there are many Aartis dedicated to Lord Ganesha, two of them are especially popular and widely sung. Below, you can learn the lyrics of these two famous Ganesh Aartis in Hindi.

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva Aarti Lyrics In Hindi

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.

Mata Jaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva..

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.

Ek Dant Dayavant Char Bhuja Dhari.

Mathe Sindoor Sohe Muse Ki Sawari..

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.

Andhan Ko Aankh Det Kodin Ko Kaya.

Banjhan Ko Putra Det Nirdhan Ko Maya..

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.

Haar Chadhe Phool Chadhe Aur Chadhe Mewa.

Laddoovan Ka Bhog Lage Sant Kare Seva..

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.

Deenan Ki Laj Rakho, Shambhu Putra Vari.

Manorath Ko Pura Karo, Jai Balihari..

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.

Mata Jaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva..



Sukh Karta Dukh Harta Varta Vighnaci Aarti Lyrics In Hindi

Sukh Karta Dukh Harta, Varta Vighnaci

Nurvi Purvi Prem Kripa Jayachi

Sarvangi Sundar Uti Shendu Rachi

Kanthi Jhalke Mal Muktaphalanchi

Jai Dev Jai Dev, Jai Mangal Murti

Darshan Matre Manahkamana Purti

Jai Dev Jai Dev

Ratnakchit Fara Tujh Gaurikumara

Chandnachi Uti Kumkum Keshara

Hire Jidit Mukut Shobhato Bara

Runjhunati Nupure Charani Ghagriya

Jai Dev Jai Dev, Jai Mangal Murti

Darshan Matre Manahkamana Purti

Jai Dev Jai Dev

Lambodar Pitambar Phanivar Vandana

Saral Sond Vakratunda Trinayana

Das Ramacha Vat Pahe Sadna

Sankati Pawave Nirvani Rakshave Survar Vandana

Jai Dev Jai Dev, Jai Mangal Murti

Darshan Matre Manahkamana Purti

Jai Dev Jai Dev

Shendur Lal Chadhayo Achcha Gajmukh Ko

Dondil Lal Biraje Sut Gaurihar Ko

Hath Liye Gud Laddu Sai Survar Ko

Mahima Kahe Na Jay Lagat Hun Pad Ko

Jai Jai Jai Jai Jai

Jai Jai Ji Ganraj Vidyasukhadata

Dhanya Tumharo Darshan Mera Mat Ramta

Jai Dev Jai Dev



