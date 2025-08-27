This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27th. Devotees will install Lord Ganesha idols at home and offer prayers to please the first worshipped deity.
In Hinduism, Aarti is an essential ritual performed after worshipping deities, marking the completion of the prayer. During Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27th, idols of Lord Ganesha are installed in homes, and the Aarti of the first worshipped deity is performed with great devotion. While there are many Aartis dedicated to Lord Ganesha, two of them are especially popular and widely sung. Below, you can learn the lyrics of these two famous Ganesh Aartis in Hindi.
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva Aarti Lyrics In Hindi
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.
Mata Jaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva..
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.
Ek Dant Dayavant Char Bhuja Dhari.
Mathe Sindoor Sohe Muse Ki Sawari..
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.
Andhan Ko Aankh Det Kodin Ko Kaya.
Banjhan Ko Putra Det Nirdhan Ko Maya..
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.
Haar Chadhe Phool Chadhe Aur Chadhe Mewa.
Laddoovan Ka Bhog Lage Sant Kare Seva..
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.
Deenan Ki Laj Rakho, Shambhu Putra Vari.
Manorath Ko Pura Karo, Jai Balihari..
Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva.
Mata Jaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva..
Sukh Karta Dukh Harta Varta Vighnaci Aarti Lyrics In Hindi
Sukh Karta Dukh Harta, Varta Vighnaci
Nurvi Purvi Prem Kripa Jayachi
Sarvangi Sundar Uti Shendu Rachi
Kanthi Jhalke Mal Muktaphalanchi
Jai Dev Jai Dev, Jai Mangal Murti
Darshan Matre Manahkamana Purti
Jai Dev Jai Dev
Ratnakchit Fara Tujh Gaurikumara
Chandnachi Uti Kumkum Keshara
Hire Jidit Mukut Shobhato Bara
Runjhunati Nupure Charani Ghagriya
Jai Dev Jai Dev, Jai Mangal Murti
Darshan Matre Manahkamana Purti
Jai Dev Jai Dev
Lambodar Pitambar Phanivar Vandana
Saral Sond Vakratunda Trinayana
Das Ramacha Vat Pahe Sadna
Sankati Pawave Nirvani Rakshave Survar Vandana
Jai Dev Jai Dev, Jai Mangal Murti
Darshan Matre Manahkamana Purti
Jai Dev Jai Dev
Shendur Lal Chadhayo Achcha Gajmukh Ko
Dondil Lal Biraje Sut Gaurihar Ko
Hath Liye Gud Laddu Sai Survar Ko
Mahima Kahe Na Jay Lagat Hun Pad Ko
Jai Jai Jai Jai Jai
Jai Jai Ji Ganraj Vidyasukhadata
Dhanya Tumharo Darshan Mera Mat Ramta
Jai Dev Jai Dev