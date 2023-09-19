Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Embracing Lord Ganesha's blessings through aarti, bhajan

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Let's explore the significance of aarti and bhajan rituals in celebrating Lord Ganesha's birth, fostering spirituality

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Embracing Lord Ganesha's blessings through aarti, bhajan ATG EAI
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most cherished festivals in the Hindu calendar, is a time when devotees across the world come together to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity who symbolizes wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles. In 2023, this auspicious occasion falls on 19th September, and devotees are eagerly preparing to welcome their beloved Ganesha into their homes and hearts.

    The festivities surrounding Ganesh Chaturthi are a spectacular blend of devotion, tradition, and cultural celebrations. It is a time when streets come alive with colorful processions, beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha are installed in homes and pandals (temporary shrines), and devotees offer prayers, perform pujas (rituals), and sing heartfelt bhajans (devotional songs) and aartis (ritual hymns).

    The aarti and bhajan, integral parts of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, hold a special place in the hearts of devotees. These musical offerings are a means to express reverence, gratitude, and seek blessings from the benevolent Lord. Each aarti and bhajan carries profound meaning and symbolism, and they resonate with the divine essence of Lord Ganesha.

    Significance of Aarti

    The aarti is a ceremonial ritual performed during various Hindu festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi. It involves the use of a plate with a lit lamp or incense, which is waved in front of the deity as a mark of respect and devotion. The aarti signifies the removal of darkness and ignorance, symbolized by the lamp's light, and the illumination of knowledge and wisdom.

    During Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ganesha aarti holds immense importance. The aarti is typically performed multiple times a day, and devotees gather around the idol to participate in this sacred ritual. As the priest or a devotee waves the aarti plate, they chant verses and sing hymns dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The melodious chants and the rhythmic waving of the aarti lamp create an atmosphere of spirituality and devotion.

    The aarti's lyrics often narrate the attributes and qualities of Lord Ganesha, extolling his wisdom, compassion, and the power to remove obstacles. Devotees sing these verses with utmost devotion, connecting with the divine and seeking blessings for a life filled with success and prosperity. The aarti's music and rhythm have a soothing effect on the mind, fostering a sense of inner peace and tranquility.

    The aarti concludes with the distribution of prasad (blessed offerings), which is considered sacred and believed to carry the divine energy of Lord Ganesha. Devotees eagerly partake in this prasad, further strengthening their bond with the deity and sharing the divine blessings with their loved ones.

     

    Ganesh Chaturthi Bhajans are devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity who is widely revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of good fortune. These bhajans are an integral part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and are sung with great fervor and devotion by devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Here are a few popular Ganesh Chaturthi Bhajans:

    1. Jai Ganesh Deva:

      • "Jai Ganesh Deva" is one of the most widely recognized and sung bhajans during Ganesh Chaturthi. It is an ode to Lord Ganesha, praising his glory and seeking his blessings.

    2. Sukh Karta Dukh Harta:

      • This bhajan expresses gratitude to Lord Ganesha for removing sorrow and bestowing happiness. It narrates how Ganesha, with his grace, brings joy and peace to the lives of his devotees.

    3. Ganpati Bappa Moriya:

      • "Ganpati Bappa Moriya" is a popular chant that resounds during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. It's an exclamation of devotion and a declaration of faith in Lord Ganesha.

    4. Ganesh Vandana:

      • This bhajan is a beautiful tribute to Lord Ganesha, describing his divine attributes and invoking his blessings to overcome life's challenges.

    5. Ganesh Aarti:

      • The Ganesh Aarti is an essential part of the bhajan repertoire during Ganesh Chaturthi. It is sung with deep reverence and gratitude, marking the conclusion of the day's festivities.

    6. Ganesh Mantra:

      • The Ganesh Mantra is a powerful chant that invokes the presence of Lord Ganesha and seeks his blessings for success, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles.

    7. Ganpati Padharo:

      • "Ganpati Padharo" is an invitation to Lord Ganesha to come and grace the devotees' homes. It is sung with great enthusiasm as devotees welcome Ganesha's idol into their households.

    8. Vakratunda Mahakaya:

      • This bhajan describes the divine form of Lord Ganesha and his immense power. It is chanted to seek his protection and blessings.

    9. Deva Shree Ganesha:

      • This modern bhajan, featured in Bollywood movies, captures the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with its lively music and devotion-filled lyrics.

    Ganesh Chaturthi Bhajans not only enhance the festive atmosphere but also provide a means for devotees to connect with the divine and express their heartfelt devotion and gratitude to Lord Ganesha. These soul-stirring songs create an aura of spirituality and serve as a reminder of the significance of this joyous occasion. Whether sung in traditional melodies or contemporary tunes, these bhajans continue to be an integral part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fostering a deep sense of devotion and unity among devotees.

    ALSO READ: Divine delight: Step-by-step guide to make Ukadiche Modak or Kozhukattai for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
