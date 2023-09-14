Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Healthy Life: 5 best Coffee drinks to give you a daily Morning Boost

    Not only does coffee help you be more focused, get an energy boost for your day and taste absolutely delicious, but your morning coffee also has other benefits. Your morning coffee acts as a diuretic. It helps increase your urine output. In addition, coffee also helps flush out certain toxins from your body. Letting go of those harmful toxins in the morning gives you a better start to the day.

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

    Drinking coffee in the morning can help make your digestion process better. Whether or not you have breakfast, don't skip your morning coffee. Coffee can be had before, with or even after your breakfast and can help keep your gut health intact. These coffee drinks offer various flavours and levels of intensity, so you can choose the one that suits your taste and caffeine needs in the morning. Additionally, you can make these drinks with sweeteners, flavoured syrups, or whipped cream to make them even more enjoyable. The caffeine in coffee puts you in the right mood to deal with all your morning blues and helps you be more energetic to get more tasks done throughout the day.

    Here are 5 popular Coffee Drinks for your morning boost:

    1. Espresso:

    Espresso is a concentrated shot of coffee brewed by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee beans. It's strong, rich, and perfect for a quick pick-me-up.

    2. Cappuccino:

    This Italian coffee favourite consists of equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. It strikes a balance between the intensity of espresso and the creaminess of milk foam.

    3. Latte:

    A latte is made with espresso and steamed milk, offering a milder coffee flavour than a cappuccino. It's often topped with a small amount of milk foam and can be customized with syrups like vanilla or caramel.

    4. Mocha:

    For those who love the combination of coffee and chocolate, a mocha is an excellent choice. It blends espresso with cocoa powder or chocolate syrup and steamed milk, resulting in a rich and indulgent beverage.

    5. Iced Coffee:

    When the weather is warm, many people prefer iced coffee. It's typically brewed hot and then chilled, served over ice. You can sweeten it with sugar or add milk for a refreshing drink.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
