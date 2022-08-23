Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 iconic Ganesh temple devotees must visit

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to Pune’s Dagdusheth Temple, here are five iconic Ganpati temples that devotees of Lord Ganesha must visit, especially on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lord Ganesha or Ganpati is considered the god who fulfils the desires and wishes of all his devotees. According to Hinduism, Ganapati is revered among all the gods; he is the first god who is remembered and worshipped before any festival, celebration or occasion. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated each year on the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month. It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born on this day. The 10-day long festival is celebrated across the country; during this, people fast and worship the lord and seek the blessings of the fulfilment of their wishes. As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, here are five iconic Ganpati temples across India that his devotees must visit on the occasion.

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple located in Mumbai, Maharashtra is one of the most famous Ganesh temples in the world. This ancient temple was reportedly constructed in the year 1801. It is believed that whosoever visits this temple, his/her wishes are granted by Lord Ganpati.

(Image: Getty Images)

Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Indore: Located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, this is a Swayambhu temple. The name of the temple of Khajrana is included in the richest Ganesh temples in the country. It is believed that every wish of the devotee is fulfilled here. Once the wishes have been fulfilled by the god, the devotees come here and make an inverted swastika on the back of the idol of Ganesha and express their gratitude to God by offering bhog. This temple has a three-feet high Ganpati idol.

(Image: Getty Images)

Dagdusheth Temple, Pune: The iconic temple in Pune, 'Dadgusheth Temple, is included in the list of world's most famoust and revered temples of Lord Ganpati in the world. Every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrations are held here with great pomp and fanfare.

(Image: Getty Images)

Ranthambore Ganesh Temple: This Ganesh temple built in Ranthambore, Rajasthan is considered to be the first Ganesh temple not only in India but in the world. ‘Trinetri’ idol of Ganesh is placed in this temple. It is said to be more than 1000 years old and is built at the highest point in the Ranthambore Fort. The special thing is that this Ganesh temple is the first in Rajasthan, where the entire family of Lord Ganpati is with him. Lord Ganpati’s wives Riddhi and Siddhi, and two sons Shubh and Labh are placed next to God in this temple.

Dodda Ganesh Temple: One of the most amazing temples of South India is the Dodda Ganapati Temple in Bengaluru, Rajasthan. Dodda means big. True to its name, this temple located in Bengaluru has an 18 feet high and 16 feet wide idol of Lord Ganesha. The special thing is that this statue has been carved on a single rock of black granite.