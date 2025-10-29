India and China held the 23rd round of Corps Commander-Level border talks aimed at maintaining stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India and China reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border, noting significant progress since last year's disengagement agreements, during the 23rd round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting held at the Chushul-Moldo border point, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday. The talks, which took place on Saturday, marked the first meeting of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector since the 24th round of Special Representatives Talks held in August this year.

According to the MEA, the discussions were conducted in a "friendly and cordial atmosphere".

"The 23rd round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on 25th October 2025. This was the first meeting of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector since the 24th round of Special Representatives Talks held on 19 August 2025. The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere," the statement read.

Both sides also reviewed progress since the 22nd round of Corps Commander-level talks in October 2024, noting that peace and stability had been largely maintained along the India-China border areas.

The statement further added that both delegations agreed to continue using existing mechanisms to address any ground issues along the border and ensure continued stability.

The Chinese Ministry of National Defence also released a statement on the Commander level meeting, noting that both sides held "active and in-depth communication" on the management of the western section of the China-India border and exchanged views on ways to reduce friction in sensitive areas.

"On October 25, 2025, the Chinese and Indian militaries held the 23rd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side. The two sides engaged in active and in-depth communication on the management of the western section of the China-India border," the statement read.

The statement from the Chinese side further added that the talks were held under the guidance of the "important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries", with both delegations agreeing to continue engagement through military and diplomatic channels.

"They agreed to continue communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the China-India border areas," it added.

In August, India and China held the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question and agreed on a series of measures to improve bilateral ties, including setting up a Working Group, under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), to advance effective border management to maintain peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas.

They agreed to use border management mechanisms at the diplomatic and military levels to advance the process and discuss de-escalation, beginning with the principles and modalities.

