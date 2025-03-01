Trouble with Constipation? Eat THIS fruit daily for relief

Here's what fruit to eat to cure chronic constipation and maintain gut health.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 7:13 AM IST

Trouble with Constipation? Eat This Fruit Daily for Relief

In today's world, constipation is a common and rapidly growing problem. People of all ages suffer from constipation. In fact, due to lack of time and spending most of our time outside the home, we eat more unhealthy food available outside. This has a direct impact on the digestive process. Also, such food does not digest quickly. This is the reason for constipation.

article_image2

Constipation

People suffering from constipation always face problems like abdominal pain, cramps, vomiting, and nausea. Apart from this, long-term constipation can cause many serious problems including hemorrhoids, ulcers and fissures. In such a situation, it is very important to correct the problem of constipation in time. 

article_image3

Constipation

At the same time, many types of medicines are available to get relief from constipation. But, instead of that, you eat a banana. Yes, banana is very helpful in relieving the problem of constipation. In fact, bananas contain fiber, magnesium, manganese, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C and vitamin B6. They eliminate digestive problems and prevent constipation. So, let's see how banana is beneficial in the problem of constipation.

article_image4

How does banana cure constipation?

Bananas are high in fiber, which creates healthy bacteria in the gut. Also, nutrients like potassium and magnesium in it will fix stomach problems. This will eliminate the discomfort during bowel movements and cleanse the stomach. Also, banana helps to keep the digestive system healthy. So, eat 1 banana every morning.

article_image5

Which banana is good for constipation?

Ripe banana is good for constipation. Also, yellow banana is easy to digest. Importantly, ripe bananas are rich in soluble fiber and antioxidants, which provide relief from constipation problems. In addition, gut-related problems will also be reduced.

