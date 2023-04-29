Follow these 10 lifestyle changes to overcome menopause woes

Sleep quality can be impacted by the unpleasant symptoms of menopause, which can range from night sweats to difficulty falling asleep. Follow these easy steps to sleep better during menopause.

Here are five basic issues women face during menopause and mentioned below are the solutions to them.

Hot flashes and night sweats: These brief but significant spikes in body temperature might happen while you're asleep and can be uncomfortable, causing frequent awakenings. Avoiding spicy foods, alcohol, caffeine, and smoking will help you control your heat flashes.

Insomnia: Menopause may make it hard to fall and stay asleep. Establishing a peaceful nighttime ritual, such as having a warm bath, reading a book, or listening to relaxing music before bed, can help you manage insomnia.

Snoring and sleep apnea: Menopause-related hormonal changes can affect the airway muscles, resulting in snoring and sleep apnea. Maintain a healthy weight, abstain from alcohol and sedatives, and sleep on your side to manage these disorders.

Restless leg syndrome: Menopause can cause restless leg syndrome, which causes uncomfortable feelings and a need to move the legs. This can make it difficult to fall asleep. Avoiding coffee, alcohol, and nicotine will help you manage this illness. It would help if you also exercised frequently.

Weariness: Sleep problems during menopause can cause fatigue and drowsiness during the day. Take quick naps during the day to combat exhaustion, and stay away from heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bed.

